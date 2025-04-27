Wife of Professor Badru Kateregga Breaks Silence on Marital Dispute

“I Am Fighting for My Life and the Survival of Our Children,” says Jolly Shubaiha Kateregga

In a powerful and emotional statement that has sent ripples across the country, Mrs. Jolly Shubaiha Kateregga, the embattled wife of Professor Badru Ddungu Kateregga, founder of Kampala University, has publicly broken her silence, painting a harrowing picture of betrayal, injustice, and personal suffering.

Speaking out for the first time since news of their marital conflict became public, Mrs. Kateregga sought to set the record straight regarding the circumstances surrounding the collapse of their marriage — a union that once symbolized devotion, success, and mutual ambition.

From Love to Legal War: A Timeline of the Relationship

Mrs. Kateregga, now 36 years old, recounted meeting Professor Kateregga at the tender age of 22, while she was a student at Kampala University. Despite a nearly 40-year age difference and initial objections from her family, she married him in 2012, stepping into the role of wife, university administrator, and later, mother to their three children.

“I was young, full of hope, and deeply committed to the idea of building a future together,” she recalled. “I believed in the man I married.”

In the early years of their marriage, Mrs. Kateregga took on significant responsibilities at the university. She oversaw finance, marketing, public relations, and campus expansions, working closely with Prof. Kateregga to transform Kampala University into one of Uganda’s fastest-growing private educational institutions.

Under her leadership, student enrollment numbers doubled, new campuses were opened in Masaka, Luweero, and Jinja, and the university cleared longstanding debts totaling nearly Shs 6 billion.

However, behind the scenes, cracks were beginning to show.

Infidelity, Illness, and Allegations

Mrs. Kateregga disclosed that she faced immense challenges managing the professor’s health issues.

Moreover, she alleged that Prof. Kateregga engaged in extramarital affairs with some of the university’s female students — behavior she said compromised the family’s dignity.

“Despite being a Muslim and legally allowed to marry more than one wife, the professor engaged in inappropriate relationships with students, which was not in order” she said.

Despite these challenges, Mrs. Kateregga said she remained committed to the marriage, caring for him through several health crises,

“I was not just a wife; I was his nurse, counselor, and administrator. I bore every burden quietly,” she said.

The Breaking Point

According to Mrs. Kateregga, relations with Prof. Kateregga deteriorated sharply in 2024. In September 2024, he left their marital home in Buziga, promising to return — but never did.

What followed was a series of public accusations. Prof. Kateregga, backed by some members of his family, claimed that Mrs. Kateregga had poisoned him, held him hostage, and mismanaged university funds.

However, medical reports from Aga Khan Hospital and Mengo Hospital reportedly found no traces of poisoning.

“The scars he displays publicly are from surgery to remove blood clots, not injuries inflicted by me,” Mrs. Kateregga emphasized.

She also refuted claims of confinement, stating that Prof. Kateregga freely attended various events, and even traveled abroad — activities inconsistent with allegations of confinement.

A Battle for Children and Assets

The conflict soon spilled over into legal wrangles.

Prof. Kateregga lodged a domestic violence complaint against Mrs. Kateregga, but following police investigations, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) concluded there was no evidence warranting criminal charges.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Kateregga launched her own legal counteroffensives.

She accuses Prof. Kateregga and his older children of forging her signature to illegally remove her as a director and shareholder in Kampala University Holdings Ltd.

A forensic report dated 27th February 2025 confirmed that the signatures purported to be hers on company documents were forged.

Criminal investigations are ongoing under KMP/S GEF: 078/2025.

Additionally, Mrs. Kateregga has filed:

A maintenance case at Makindye Family and Children’s Court (Family Cause 316 of 2024) seeking financial support for their three children.

A civil suit against Prof. Kateregga and twelve other defendants in the High Court (Civil Suit No. 0143 of 2025), seeking redress over her removal from university leadership and related injustices.

The Personal Toll

Speaking candidly about the emotional toll the public attacks have had on her, Mrs. Kateregga revealed she has been depressed, while her children have suffered bullying and trauma.

“I have lost sleep, appetite, and peace. I have had to be strong for my children even when my heart was breaking,” she said tearfully.

She added that she has endured online trolling, character assassination campaigns, and intimidation from unidentified individuals.

“My only ‘crime’ is being a woman, a mother, and a Ugandan of Rwandan origin. After giving my youth to build his empire, this is the reward I receive,” she said.

An Appeal to the Public

In concluding her statement, Mrs. Kateregga made a heartfelt appeal for justice:

“I ask the public not to rush to judge based on one-sided narratives. I pray that the truth will come out fully. I seek only peace, justice, and a safe environment for my children to grow up in dignity.”

Efforts to reach Prof. Kateregga or his representatives for comment were unsuccessful by press time.

Meanwhile, the public remains deeply divided over the dispute, with some expressing sympathy for Mrs. Kateregga’s plight, while others back the respected academic.

As the legal battles heat up and both parties prepare for court showdowns in the coming months, Uganda watches closely, hoping that justice, truth, and compassion will prevail in this painful family saga.

