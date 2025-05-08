Wildlife conservation through the lens of veterinary medicine

By Dr. Crispus Singoma

Wildlife veterinary medicine is a specialized field that brings together the science of animal health and the urgent need for conservation. It is a unique discipline that allows veterinary professionals to play an essential role in safeguarding the health of wild animal populations and ensuring the balance of ecosystems.

The intersection of veterinary science and wildlife conservation offers a unique opportunity to use medical knowledge in ways that not only protect individual species but also help to preserve entire ecosystems.

As a wildlife veterinarian working with Uganda Conservation Foundation (UCF), I have seen firsthand how veterinary care intersects with conservation goals. In my work, I have been involved in everything from rescuing snared animals to helping manage wildlife health in Murchison Falls National Park. These parks are under the management of the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA)—the government agency officially mandated to protect and manage Uganda’s wildlife and conservation areas.

At UCF, our role is to support UWA in this mandate.

We are not the custodians of the parks; UWA is.

Whether treating a wound, tracking disease outbreaks, or assisting in the rehabilitation of injured animals, every task is an opportunity to contribute to a greater conservation effort. The role of veterinary medicine in conservation goes beyond immediate medical care. In fact, many of the most impactful contributions come through proactive disease surveillance.

Wildlife veterinarians track and monitor diseases that could have a devastating effect on entire populations. A sudden outbreak in a region can wipe out an entire species, so the ability to detect diseases early allows conservationists and wildlife managers to implement swift and effective interventions. These efforts are essential not only for preserving individual species but for maintaining the integrity of ecosystems that rely on their presence.

What is often overlooked is how central wildlife conservation is to Uganda’s economy–especially through tourism. Uganda’s wildlife is not just a national treasure—it’s a cornerstone of our tourism industry, which is one of the country’s leading sources of foreign exchange.

According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, tourism contributed approximately 7.7% to GDP prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, with wildlife-based tourism—particularly safaris—being the primary attraction. With post-pandemic recovery in full swing, the sector is projected to grow at over 6% annually, underscoring just how valuable our natural heritage is—not just ecologically, but economically. Visitors travel from around the world to see Uganda’s iconic species—gorillas, elephants, lions, giraffes—in their natural habitats. If these species disappear, so too does the allure that fuels thousands of jobs, drives foreign exchange, and supports rural livelihoods.

When we invest in conservation—through veterinary care, anti-poaching efforts, and habitat protection—we are safeguarding the natural capital that sustains Uganda’s tourism sector and, by extension, our national economy, it’s not just a moral or scientific cause, it’s an economic strategy as a country.

Throughout my career, I have also been involved in the delicate and often dangerous task of rescuing and rehabilitating wildlife. This includes everything from immobilizing animals for medical treatment to managing large-scale rescue operations in the aftermath of human-wildlife conflicts. In the field, every dart released, every snare removed, and every intervention made is a chance to save a life. One of the most fulfilling parts of this work is witnessing the recovery of an animal that was once at the brink of death—whether it’s a giraffe, elephant, or a buffalo that has been treated and released back into its natural habitat.

There is a real sense of responsibility in this line of work. The risks are high—working with dangerous animals and potent immobilization drugs is never without peril. But despite these risks, there is also a deep sense of fulfillment that comes from knowing that our interventions make a real difference. Every day, wildlife veterinarians face challenges that test our skills, our resolve, and our commitment to conservation. It takes passion, knowledge, and a strong sense of purpose to do this work. As Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “If a man has not found something worth dying for, he is not fit to live.” For us wildlife veterinarians, this work is that cause worth dedicating our lives to.

At UCF, the integration of veterinary medicine into conservation strategies has proven invaluable. We believe that veterinary gives wildlife the best chance at recovery, after decades of indiscriminate poaching, encroaching on their habitat and other human related activities that have seen the numbers of wildlife drop drastically.

At the Veterinary Day celebrations last week in Kiboga District, the theme “Animal Health Takes a Team” struck a deep chord. It was a powerful reminder that effective wildlife care is never a solo effort. Wildlife veterinarians may be on the front lines, but behind every successful intervention is a network of individuals and institutions working together—rangers, researchers, local communities, policymakers, and conservation partners.

The contributions of wildlife vets are often invisible to the public eye, but they are vital to the survival of species whose continued existence shapes the health of our ecosystems.

In Uganda, this spirit of teamwork is evident in the strong partnership between government through UWA and non-governmental organisations like UCF, who work to support UWA’s efforts. Through the provision of veterinary drugs, field kits, specialist gear, vehicles, and supporting operations, UCF helps strengthen UWA’s capacity to respond to wildlife emergencies and manage long-term health interventions in the parks.

Wildlife conservation is a complex, high-stakes endeavor that demands coordinated action across multiple fronts. Veterinary professionals may not always be in the spotlight, but their role is indispensable. Wildlife veterinary practice is not stand-alone, but is a strategic pillar within a larger ecosystem of conservation. When wildlife thrives, so do ecosystems, communities, and economies.

This year’s World Veterinary Day theme reminds us that safeguarding animal health is—and must remain—a team effort. The future of conservation depends on it.

Dr. Crispus Singoma is a Senior Wildlife Veterinarian at Uganda Conservation Foundation, based in Murchison Falls National Park. He is a conservation and wildlife forensics expert.

