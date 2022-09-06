William Samoei Ruto is the validly elected President of the Republic of Kenya-Supreme Court of Kenya confirmed

September 6, 2022 Editor
BY TARINYEBWA JOE JOAB(LLB)
The supreme Court of Kenya has confirmed His Excellency William Samoei Ruto as the validly elected President of the Republic of Kenya. This follows the dismissal of the consolidated Presidential election Petition filed  by his closest rival Raila Odinga by the unanimous decision of the supreme Court which was read by the Chief Justice Martha Koome
In her judgement,  Hon JudgeMartha Koome dismissed all the grounds of the petition advanced by the petitioners thereby confirming what she referred to as the “sovereign will of the people of Kenya” when they elected their leaders in the August 9 elections
It’s expected that the president elect will be sworn in next week Tuesday the 13th of September and assume office.

About Post Author

Editor

author

Gumizamu is an Editor with high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively part of since 2014. Leads to breaking stories are welcome!

See author's posts

Post Views: 166
Tags:

More Stories

THE TRUTH! Secrets why M7, Odinga failed to become ‘allies’

August 29, 2022 WE TALK SENSE |

KENYA: Raila Rejects Presidential Election Results, To File Petition

August 17, 2022 Maurice Muhwezi | REDPEPPER Staff Writer

Kenya election: Raila Odinga to challenge results in court

August 16, 2022 Editor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.