William Samoei Ruto is the validly elected President of the Republic of Kenya-Supreme Court of Kenya confirmed

The supreme Court of Kenya has confirmed His Excellency William Samoei Ruto as the validly elected President of the Republic of Kenya. This follows the dismissal of the consolidated Presidential election Petition filed by his closest rival Raila Odinga by the unanimous decision of the supreme Court which was read by the Chief Justice Martha Koome

In her judgement, Hon JudgeMartha Koome dismissed all the grounds of the petition advanced by the petitioners thereby confirming what she referred to as the “sovereign will of the people of Kenya” when they elected their leaders in the August 9 elections

It’s expected that the president elect will be sworn in next week Tuesday the 13th of September and assume office.

