Witchcraft, Pupu crisis rock Mbarara’s Koranorya market

AMOS TAYEBWA

MBARARA

A group of Leaders from Mbarara City North Division have intervened into the matters of Karanorya daily Market after some traders started running out of the market over indiscipline and witchcraft related cases. Leaders have criticised this kind of misbehavior and regarded it as evil which must be stopped.

According to the sources, it has been discovered that there are a number of indiscipline cases that have been established in this market where traders are conflicting with each other that have resulted in witchcraft.

During the meeting that was held in the market recently, traders raised their worries to the Leaders that there is an increase of witchcraft cases among the traders who harass themselves due to work or business competition.

It is said that the unidentified people have bewitched their fellow traders with evil traditional witchcraft termed as (Amahembe) that is very common in some areas of western Uganda, Central Uganda and some other areas in Uganda.

Apparently, some leaders including the North division mayor Gumusiriza Kyabwisho, the Town clerk of the division Shaban, area councilors and other stakeholders stormed this market and warned each and every trader to stop this kind of behavior (witchcraft) that have scared the buyers, sellers and put the lives of traders at risk.

Another complaint that was reported to the authorities was that some unidentified individuals now defecate on the stalls of their fellow traders. It has been revealed that this kind of misconduct is usually done during the night when the businesses are closed. That this is caused by unhealthy competition in the business, enmity and indiscipline among the traders.

According to Rose Kyomukama, one of the traders in the Koranorya market, the issue of witchcraft in this market is becoming worse. That as traders they are even scared to continue working in this market. They don’t know if they will sustain and remain in this market if nothing is changed. That indiscipline is at its peak.

She blames this on weak and poor market leadership led by Katy Byaruhanga.

She appealed to the authorities and the leadership of the market to put harsh policies that will discipline culprits.

However, Kyabwisho, the division mayor, has warned traders within this market against the rotten indiscipline. He said that as council they are going to put a disciplinary committee that will handle issues of misconduct and witchcraft cases. That when one is caught in such related cases must be chased out of this market.

Robert Atwine, the area councilor, has also called up on some of the traders who have started to run out of the market to return.

He also urged traders to calm down as they sort the market land issue.

“I will not tolerate indiscipline and witchcraft issues in this market as long as I am the contractor of this market. Once you are caught in such evil behaviors I will take charge and chase you out of this market and you work from your home. We all came into this market to work so that we could develop our businesses and our homes. No one is allowed to have indiscipline in this market, we shall work on principles and policies of the market,” said Gerald, the new contractor of Koranorya market.

Koranorya market is best known for selling fresh fruits and foods. It is located in Mbarara city north near Makenke army barracks.

