With Bobi Wine’s NUP at Crossroads, NRM can comfortably reclaim Buganda vote

Kyagulanyi’s personal pursuit of excellence may have inadvertently fuelled NUP’s vanity, creating internal tension. The “fearfully high standard” alludes to the challenging expectations one imposes on oneself, potentially resulting in moments of self-loathing when those standards aren’t met. It explores the complex relationship between personal aspirations, the emotional toll they can take and NUP’s aspirations as an institution.

The young party has no chance of resurrection. Tireless efforts of displacing Hon Mpuuga has completely buried it with least chances of remaining the chief opposition party (something Bobi Wine feels comfortable to settle down for) come 2026.

The storm has erupted throughout Buganda and angered the staunch Buganda traditionalists and elite politicians whose mirror is Mpuuga. BOBI wine has created a small group within NUP that believe in kleptocracy, an egocentric virtue which can not mirror out political, social and economic inclusiveness of all Ugandans.

Bobi Wine and his small group in NUP seems to feel satisfied with polluting the masses and hoodwinking them in order to exploit, impoverish, repress and lie to make money. This is exhibited in his previous calls on the public to riot and reckless utterances of politics of identity to gain sympathy. He has on several occasions attempted to slash social and economic programs extended to the wanainch from western countries and the global economy. They worship Money and opposition power supremacy.

When more than three thirds of the current NUP Members of Parliament continue to fume over Bobi wine’s poor administration of the party, it has opened the eyes of majority Ugandans that the cardinal intention of NUP is not removing Gen. Museveni from power, but to make money.

There is a continuous accusation and counter accusations within the party at a prime time NRM is reorganizing itself through structures to massively win the forthcoming polls. For example, Abed Bwanika has on several occasions castigated NUP’s secretary general for clandestinely working for NRM and called upon him to resign. He has also accused NUP top leadership for placing homosexuality on its high agenda, something which is morally unacceptable to Uganda’s customs and culture.

The internal strife has further been worsened by another persistent battle for the true ownership of the party between Bobi Wine and the Kibalama group. This has recently failed the approval of pro Bobi Wine’s new NUP constitution by the electoral commission.

Various NUP MPs have on several occasions come out to condemn their party for extortion and continuous money demands. They have expressed regret of landing into the wrong hands of the NUP leader. Others have fallen out with their party on refusal to implement dirty missions which could lead the country and wanainch into turmoil as revealed by hanji katerega when he recently appeared for an interview.

What is the implication of the Mpuuga-Bobi Wine-Kibalama fight?

The young party has split into two groups and this division has left Bobi Wine and his group without the capacity to bridge it. It should be remembered that the same happened to Busoga, the only sub region Bobi Wine won outside Buganda and currently there are two parallel groups; one led by Moses Bigirwa and another by Andrew Kaluya. NUP has lost its only remaining stronghold of Buganda. Hon Mpuuga is seen as the leading politician in greater Masaka and therefore perceives the allegations against him as witch hunt by Bobi Wine. A looming political party or pressure group by the elite politicians and majority NUP members of parliament is on the cards. This will be the last straw in the back of NUP. Some people, especially the youth, well knowing that NUP cannot cause the change they desire, will definitely follow the new anticipated wave. President Museveni and the NRM will regain its support from Buganda because of consistency and good will to the country. People would rather revert to NRM for stability. I prophesize victory for Gen Museveni and the NRM in Buganda come 2026.

Gen. Museveni is like a cliff. He can’t betray the mission he accepted from the people of Uganda as a revolutionist and freedom fighter. He stands firm and tames the fury of the water around him and strikes with a win.

He once said; “All those in NUP are my children. You will see. I’m there, everywhere and working with my children. Kyagulanyi’s group, I will finish it. You just wait. I work underground as you’re up there shouting Oye! Oye! Oye!”

