Woman dies giving birth, Kitagwenda district top health bosses sued over negligence

Kitagwenda district two health workers have been dragged to Fort portal High court accused of negligence that resulted into the death of one Biryomumaisho Tracy at Ntara Health Centre 1V in Kitagwenda District that happened on 29th March 2022.

Dr Karungi Christine a medical Officer accused of neglecting a pregnant woman that resulted into her death as she tried giving birth.

Court Documents seen by Red Pepper reveals that the deceased stayed at the health facility waiting for the Doctor until her uterus ruptured and she bleed to death at around mid-night of March 29 2022.

Court document seen by Red pepper

It is stated in the court document that the doctor on duty who was then Dr Karungi Christine was not available for immediate help. A few phone calls were made to her but all in vain. She couldn’t respond to the phone calls as pains kept piling on late Tracy.

Dr Karungi Christine a medical Officer and acting District Health Officer and Kyarikunda Dativa have since been put on the spotlight for having neglected their duty which led to the death of Tracy.

Dr Karungi Christine is now accused of not reporting to duty neither did she delegate any other doctor from 7am on the 29th March 2022 to 10am on the 30th March 2022. Kyarikunda Dativa is accused of taking too long to refer the deceased to another hospital.

Through Aruho Advocates & Enforcement of Patients and Health Workers ‘rights (EPHWOR) have filed their plaint at Fort portal High Court representing the biological parents of the deceased Tumusiime Madia and Keita Zaid

According to the court documents are expected to file their defence in 15 days.