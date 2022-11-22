WORLD CUP:Belgium abandons jersey with word ‘LOVE’ on collar

It is understood to be part of a commercial dispute but also it follows the strict Qatar laws against the LGBTQ community with the word ‘love’ symbolising inclusion.

Belgium unveiled their away kit in September as part of a deal with Adidas and music festival Tomorrowland.

They plan to wear their red home shirts for the group matches against Canada, Morocco and Croatia.

In a statement when the kit was launched, Adidas said: “With the kit, the Belgian Red Devils and partners involved intend to make a positive, fun statement of LOVE in times of turmoil.”

Belgium first wore the away kit in the Uefa Nations League defeat by the Netherlands in September.

The news comes after England, Wales and other European nations confirmed they will not wear OneLove armbands at the World Cup because of the threat of players getting yellow cards.

The captains, including England’s Harry Kane and Gareth Bale of Wales, had planned to wear the armband during matches to promote diversity and inclusion.

Football’s world governing body Fifa has brought forward its own campaign, which had been due to start from the quarter-finals, with captains now permitted to wear a “No Discrimination” armband for the duration of the tournament.