WORLD POPULATION DAY! President Museveni Emphasizes Economic Transformation Through PDM

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Friday 11th, July 2025, officiated at the national celebrations to mark World Population Day at Busaana County Grounds in Kayunga District.

The event, held under the theme: “Promoting Population Health and Wellbeing Through the Parish Development Model (PDM),” brought together local leaders, development partners, diplomatic missions, and citizens in a shared call to focus on grassroots transformation and economic empowerment.

In a keynote address that blended history, economic insight, and reflections on Uganda’s development journey, President Museveni reiterated that Africa is not overpopulated but underutilized.

He emphasized the need for economic awakening among communities to escape poverty, stating that ignorance and subsistence living remain the root causes of economic stagnation, not population numbers.

“You could say you are talking of population, but actually, Africa has been underpopulated for most of this millennium. Even today, Africa’s population is approximately 1.5 billion. For the first time, Africa’s population is bigger than India’s or China’s. But remember, Africa is 12 times the size of India,” President Museveni remarked.

He cited examples such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which is almost the size of India in land area but has a population of just 80 million, to highlight the continent’s untapped potential.

“So, I do not entirely agree with this idea of population being a problem. The problem is confusion,” he said.

President Museveni emphasized that most people, particularly in rural Uganda, are not economically engaged, noting that in 2013, 68% of Ugandans were outside the money economy, subsisting on small-scale farming without clear pathways to wealth generation.

“Nobody has stopped them from engaging in the money economy, but they don’t see the need. Grandfather, father, and grandson, they are all at home working only for the stomach,” the President said.

He used the platform to underscore the importance of every household participating in wealth creation while distinguishing between “development infrastructure,” such as roads, water, and electricity, and wealth creation at the household level.

The President further emphasized that infrastructure must be accompanied by active efforts within families to generate income and highlighted government initiatives like the Parish Development Model and Emyooga, which aim to boost household incomes and transition communities from subsistence to commercial production.

He assured the public of the government’s continued financial support to the PDM, stressing transparency and accountability in fund distribution.

“The money we’re sending for PDM—each one must get 1 million shillings. I don’t want to hear of people getting less than a million. Each year, 100 homesteads in each parish will benefit. In five years, 500 homes will have received support,” President Museveni added.

He further pledged to potentially increase annual funding to 200 million shillings, stressing that every eligible household will receive its share in due time. The President also showcased documentaries of successful PDM beneficiaries from across the country to inspire and demonstrate tangible results.

On the other hand, President Museveni cautioned against unsustainable practices, particularly the misuse of wetlands for rice farming, and advised communities to instead use these wetlands for irrigation to protect biodiversity and ensure long-term agricultural productivity.

The President took time to commend the people of Kayunga for voluntarily donating land for the construction of the Kayunga–Bbaale–Galiraya road, a gesture, he said, saved the government nearly UGX 76 billion in compensation costs and demonstrated true patriotism.

“In Africa, there are many wise people, but today I’ll mention a few—the people of Kayunga. You’re going to benefit from easier transport to markets and businesses. The value of land will increase, from 5 million shillings to as much as 60 million shillings, as it is in Mukono,” he said.

While acknowledging the importance of public infrastructure, President Museveni reminded residents that development must be complemented by personal effort.

“If you’re near a tarmac road but have no income in your home, it’s nothing. These roads are for all of us, but we must each add a second word: wealth,” he urged.

The First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Maama Janet Kataaha Museveni, also addressed the gathering. She thanked Ugandans for consistently supporting the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), which she said is committed to uplifting every citizen.

“Africans were not born to be poor. We are all created by the same God. Let’s work together to ensure that everyone is well in their homes.”

She called on all citizens to vote NRM leaders into office to sustain the country’s transformation.

The First Lady echoed the need for self-reliance and discipline and emphasized the value of education and hard work in breaking the cycles of poverty that still affect many families.

The Minister of State for Planning, Hon. Amos Lugoloobi, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Ntenjeru North in Kayunga, welcomed the President to the district.

He expressed gratitude for the road construction project and urged for further interventions to address infrastructure gaps, such as extending electricity, rehabilitating village roads, and fixing boreholes.

Hon. Lugoloobi also raised concerns over the theft of agricultural produce, livestock, and electric wires, which are hindering local development.

Development partners applauded Uganda’s progress:

Representing development partners, Ambassador Frederieke Quispel of the Kingdom of the Netherlands praised Uganda’s strides in improving population health. She announced that the European Union and its member states are investing over 900 million euros from 2022 to 2027 to support health, education, social protection, water and sanitation programs.

“Europe is here as your partner in health and wealth. Let’s all work together to achieve a healthier and wealthier Uganda,” she said.

Ambassador Quispel noted that Uganda’s life expectancy had improved from 43 years in 1990 to 68 years in 2022, with maternal mortality rates cut by 50% since 2016. Today, 90% of Ugandans live within five kilometers of a health facility, she observed, as a testament to the government’s investment in healthcare.

The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Uganda, Mr. Zulu Leonard, acknowledged Uganda’s youthful population as a significant opportunity for national transformation if properly harnessed. He warned, however, that many youth face economic uncertainty, health challenges, gender inequality, and the climate crisis.

“We must invest in education, health care, skilling, decent work, and reproductive rights. These are the pillars that will drive Uganda forward,” he stated.

He lauded the alignment between Uganda’s Parish Development Model and the global theme of World Population Day. He cited progress in poverty reduction, with national poverty levels falling from 21% to 16%, and declining income inequality as encouraging signs.

“These gains create pathways for families to access healthcare, keep children in school, and invest in their futures,” he said.

The Executive Chairperson of the National Planning Authority (NPA), Prof. Pamela Mbabazi, emphasized that real development starts in the communities.

“The Parish Development Model reminds us that development must begin where people live, work, and dream. Strong communities make a strong nation,” she said, further highlighting new community health projects, including the equipping of two clinics with essential medical tools to improve maternal and childcare.

Prof. Mbabazi also raised the issue of child marriage and teenage pregnancies, noting that 24% of girls aged 15–19 in Uganda are either pregnant or have given birth.

“This is a crisis. We must commit to ending this,” she said, pointing to Uganda’s Fourth National Development Plan (NDP IV), which prioritizes people-centered development, especially for women, youth, and children.

She reaffirmed the NPA’s commitment to supporting Uganda’s transformation agenda through inclusive planning and stakeholder collaboration.

“When our people are healthy, educated, and productive, Uganda can rise and stand tall in the world. The Parish Development Model is the bridge to that future, if we all work together,” Prof. Mbabazi said.

The World Population Day ceremony in Kayunga was graced by district leaders, government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, civil society organizations, among others.

