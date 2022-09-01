Young Elephant Wins TotalEnergies EP Uganda 2022 Nwoya Mini-League, Sponsorship to 5th Division of 2023 FUFA League

Young Elephant FC has won TotalEnergies EP Uganda 2022 Nwoya Mini-League final held at Anaka Primary School playground .

Young Elephant FC beat Black Tiger Wilacic FC by 2-0 to win the league and prize sponsorship award to the Fifth Division of the 2023 FUFA League.

This is the 1st time that Young Elephant FC is winning the Mini-League title.

Lions Power FC took the third place in the League after beating Stallion FC in a penalty shoot-out in the losers’ match ending with a 2:2 draw.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Mr. Christopher OCOWUN Public Relations Coordinator TotalEnergies EP Uganda said, ‘‘I congratulate the finalists of this Mini-League tournament on the great show of talent and sportsmanship in the final. I particularly want to congratulate XXX for emerging winner of the competition that will enable them to embark on a new journey as part of the 5th Division of the 2023 FUFA League. We are excited to support you on this journey because as you know our aim is to provide a platform for the development of such talent.’’

‘We continue to identify ways in which together with our host communities we can enhance the visibility and potential of our talented youth so that they get the support needed to embark on fulfilling professional and development activities. I thank the Nwoya District Football Association, FUFA and the Nwoya community for partnering with TotalEnergies EP Uganda to achieve this through successfully undertaking this, League.’ He added.

The League which resumed this month following a brief halt due to COVID-19 comprised of 16 clubs selected from all the sub-counties in the district and was undertaken in partnership with Nwoya District Football Association and the Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA).

Other teams that participated in the League include Lisbon FC, Rainbow FC, Galaxy FC, Utoda FC, Nwoya United FC, WII Got FC, Labala FC, The Cranes FC, Northern Rock FC, Kinene Young FC, The Eagles FC, and the Golden Memory FC.

In addition to the sponsorship deal to the winning team, additional prizes given out included a bull, goats, medals, sports regalia, and certificates to the First Runner-up Black Tiger and Second Runner-up Lions Power FC.

Man of the Match (Finals) – Ayella Morris, Young Elephant FC

Best Goalkeeper – Anthony Mathias, Young Elephant FC

Best young talent – Jeremy Rwothomio, Wi Got FC

Most Disciplined Team - Kinene Young Generation FC

Best player - Ayella Morris, Young Elephant FC

Top scorer - Ayella Morris, Young Elephant FC

Best Mid fielder – Ocora Joel, Black Tiger Wilacic FC

Best Defender - Oluba Joel, Black Tiger Wilacic FC

All teams and individual players also received certificates.

The closing ceremony was attended by Hon. Peter Ogwang, State Minister for Sports, Mr. Edgar Watson Suubi FUFA CEO, Emmanuel Orach Nwoya District LC5 chairperson, Anaka town council leaders, representatives from Petroleum Authority of Uganda, Uganda National Oil Company and CNOOC Uganda.

TotalEnergies has been present in Uganda since 1955 through its marketing operations and has more 200 stations countrywide. TotalEnergies EP Uganda is an upstream affiliate which is leading the development activities towards production in the Tilenga project area - Licence Area 1 (LA-1) and Contract Area 2 North (CA-2N) within the Albertine Region

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.