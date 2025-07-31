Young Leader Challenges Old Guard: Tomson Bandiho Declares 2026 Bid for Sheema South MP

SHEEMA, UGANDA – A new political force has emerged in Sheema South, with aspiring Member of Parliament Hon. Tomson Mwesigwa Bandiho declaring his bid to challenge the area’s two prominent political figures.

Bandiho’s campaign, which centers on youth empowerment and economic transformation, marks a fresh and vibrant entry into a race traditionally dominated by seasoned politicians and academics.

Born in Ryakasinga Cell, Shuuku Town Council, Tomson Mwesigwa Bandiho’s personal journey is one of remarkable resilience. Having overcome the challenges of an orphaned childhood, he has risen to become a successful leader, entrepreneur, and advocate for youth

Advertisements

His life story, built on determination and commitment to personal growth, is a source of inspiration for many

A Strong Academic and Leadership Foundation

Bandiho’s academic achievements are impressive and reflect a continuous pursuit of knowledge. He is an alumnus of Ryakasinga Model Primary School and Ryakasinga Centre for Higher Education, before attending Bugamba Secondary School and Aidan High School.

His higher education journey continued through Kabale Teachers College, Ndejje University, Kyambogo University, and Victoria University, culminating in a Master’s degree in Public Administration and Management.

His diverse educational background has equipped him with a broad range of skills particularly relevant for a leadership role. Furthermore, his ongoing pursuit of a Doctorate in South Africa underscores his commitment to intellectual growth and expertise.

Tomson’s leadership experience is also extensive. He served as the Sports and Entertainment Minister at both Kyambogo and Ndejje Universities and was a Guild Representative for Postgraduate Students at Victoria University. These roles honed his ability to manage diverse interests, negotiate, and advocate for others.

Entrepreneurship and Community Impact

Beyond his academic and political aspirations, Bandiho has a proven track record as an entrepreneur and job creator. He is the founder of several companies, including the Triple World Group and T&N Agency. His business ventures span various sectors, from funeral services (Supreme Funerals) and real estate (Victoria Estates) to hospitality (Prince Resort and Sunland Safari’s Ltd).

His directorships at Marine Sharks Swimming Club, Mermaids Club, Mirembe FC, and Supreme FC highlight his commitment to youth empowerment through sports and arts. These initiatives, he says, have helped transform mindsets and equip young people with valuable skills and confidence. By creating jobs and providing opportunities, he has already made a positive impact on the lives of many young people in Sheema and beyond.

A Vision for Sheema South

Bandiho’s campaign is guided by the slogan “Serving with Integrity, Empowering with Vision.” As an independent candidate, he promises to usher in a new era of youthful and innovative leadership focused on:

Youth Empowerment: Creating opportunities for vocational training, entrepreneurship, and job creation.

Agricultural Development: Improving farming practices, increasing production, and enhancing market access for local farmers.

Healthcare Access: Advocating for better-equipped health facilities and increased access to medical supplies, particularly in underserved areas like Shuuku Town Council and Rugarama Sub-county.

Education: Prioritizing better infrastructure, quality education, and support for teachers.

Infrastructure Development: Working with stakeholders to improve roads, water access, and community infrastructure.

Economic and Social Empowerment: Implementing initiatives to support local businesses and attract investments.

Transparency and Accountability: Ensuring the prudent use of public resources and inclusive decision-making.

Environmental Conservation: Promoting sustainable practices to protect natural resources and address climate change.

Tomson Mwesigwa Bandiho’s entry into the political arena signals a new dynamic for Sheema South. His blend of academic achievement, business success, and community-focused leadership presents a compelling case for a new generation of representation, promising to work tirelessly to build a brighter future for the constituency.

About Post Author