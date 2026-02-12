Zuku TV bosses face liquidation threat over Sh128bn debt

CP Cables has written to Wananchi Group (K) Limited, demanding payment of Ksh.46.9 million (about UGX 128.7bn) setting the stage for potential liquidation proceedings at the High Court in Nairobi.

The demand, issued under the Insolvency Act, 2015, was filed before the Commercial and Tax Division of the High Court as Insolvency Cause No. E017 of 2026. CP Cables says the sum represents an outstanding commercial debt and has given Wananchi 21 days to settle, secure the payment, or convince the court that a valid counterclaim or set-off exists.

Court documents indicate that Wananchi must remit the payment directly to CP Cables or through its legal representatives, Madhani Advocates LLP. Failure to comply could see CP Cables petition the court for liquidation orders against the company.

The statutory demand, dated February 6, 2026, invokes Section 384(1) of the Insolvency Act and its regulations. Kenyan law treats non-compliance within the 21 day period as evidence that a company is unable to meet its debts as they fall due.

Wananchi, operating under the Zuku brand, is one of Kenya’s largest providers of pay television, broadband, and digital services. The firm is a subsidiary of Wananchi Group Holdings, majority-owned by Axian Telecom a pan-African telecommunications group headquartered in Mauritius with operations across East and Southern Africa.

The insolvency demand comes amid heightened scrutiny of corporate debt in Kenya’s telecom and media sector, where rising operational costs and fierce competition have put pressure on companies. Should Wananchi fail to respond within the statutory period, CP Cables may seek a court order to liquidate the company, a development that could affect both its operations and Axian Telecom’s regional presence.

