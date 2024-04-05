75 Centenary bank staff to storm Sunday’s Kabaka birthday run in style

Centenary bank has confirmed that a team of 75 staff members will take part in Sunday, 7 April much anticipated Kabaka Birthday Run 2024.

The run is an annual event in support of the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Since its inception in 2013, the Kabaka birthday run has helped raise awareness and funds to tackle diseases including fistula and Sickle Cell Disease among others and Centenary bank has always been a faithful partner under her Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

According to Allen Ayebare, the bank’s Chief Manager, Corporate Affairs and Communications, a team of 75 staff members from the bank are ready to make a positive impact within the community this coming Sunday.

“For Centenary Bank, supporting initiatives like the Kabaka Birthday Run goes beyond the race itself. It’s a reflection of our unwavering commitment to empowering and uplifting the communities we serve. We believe that every step taken towards a healthier lifestyle and a stronger community paves the way for a brighter future,” Ayebare said.

The bank has also vowed to make the Kabaka Birthday Run even more impactful this year.

“We extend a heartfelt thank you to Buganda Kingdom for organizing this remarkable event. Let’s join together and celebrate the spirit of community!

“We encourage everyone to join us in celebrating the rich culture of Buganda while supporting a worthy cause. Let’s come together and run for a brighter future! Happy Birthday to His Majesty, the Kabaka of Buganda.”

CENTENARY BANK’S REMARKABLE CSR JOURNEY IN UGANDA

Over the past four decades, Centenary Bank’s commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) has left an indelible mark on various aspects of society, shaping lives, fostering unity, and nurturing a brighter future for all.

Year after year, the bank’s support for the Rotary Cancer Run has translated into crucial funds for cancer treatment in Uganda.

The bank’s devotion to improving healthcare access for those affected by cancer echoes its larger mission of improving lives within the community.

Through this collaborative effort, Centenary Bank is making strides in reducing the impact of cancer through early detection and treatment.

The Bank has for the last 12 years invested over 2.5 billion towards bridging the cancer gap activities including cervical cancer screening, a 36-bed capacity at Nsambya hospital, treating over 10,000 patients annually.

The cancer parades aimed at raising awareness about the scourge and caretaker materials for guidance on patient care have been very instrumental.

In the sports fraternity for the past decade, Centenary Bank has been a resolute supporter of the Masaza Cup, a cherished local football tournament celebrating the cultural unity of the 18 counties in Buganda.

This commitment to sports stems from the bank’s recognition of the transformative power that athletics hold for young individuals and strong relationship with the Buganda Kingdom.

Through its consistent backing of this event, the bank has not only promoted healthy competition but has also nurtured a sense of togetherness that transcends boundaries.

As Uganda’s largest commercial microfinance institution, Centenary Bank understands the significance of financial literacy in empowering individuals and driving economic growth.

The bank’s efforts to bridge financial knowledge gaps and promote effective governance have reverberated across the education sector. By offering practical solutions through targeted training across the country with various school administrations in addition to Village savings and loan associations, VSLAs, SACCOs, youth, women and small and medium enterprises in the different cities in Uganda.

Recognizing the transformative potential of technology in education, Centenary Bank has taken significant strides to promote technology-powered learning. The donation of computers to numerous primary schools across Uganda such as St. Cecilia in Najjanankumbi, and Madera Boys is a testament to the bank’s commitment to fostering digital education.

By providing access to modern tools, the bank is not only enriching the learning experience but also preparing young minds for the challenges of a digital future.

Uganda’s health sector still leaves a lot to be desired. In a country where thousands battle cancer every year, Centenary Bank has over the years joined forces with Rotary to combat this insidious disease.

Amidst growing concerns about climate change, the bank has embarked on a commendable journey of afforestation.

Collaborating with local leaders in various cities like Masaka, Mbale and Kasese, the bank has taken proactive steps to contribute to environmental conservation and combat the effects of climate change.

Through over 10,000 trees planted in the country, the bank demonstrates its commitment to preserving the planet for future generations and creating a sustainable ecosystem.

Beyond financial support, Centenary Bank extends its hand to embrace the diverse tapestry of religious communities in Uganda. From donating food items during Ramadan to supporting the renovation of Kibuli Hospital, Church construction support, pews and iron sheets for refurbishment, the bank exemplifies solidarity through action.

The annual Ramadan initiatives and ongoing community engagement showcase the bank’s dedication to enriching the lives of its customers and the wider community, irrespective of their faith.

Since its inception in 1983, then a credit trust, Centenary Bank has been more than a financial institution; it has been a catalyst for change.

Through its unwavering dedication to education, health, environment, and social mission, Centenary Bank has indomitably contributed to the holistic well-being of Ugandan society. As the bank celebrates 40 years of transformative impact, its legacy of empowerment and progress continues to inspire generations and shape the nation’s future.

