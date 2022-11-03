AS CONTRACT EXPIRES…NSSF’s Byarugaba elected Africa representative on global social security body 

Richard Byarugaba, NSSF Managing Director (center), Dr. Peter Kimbowa, NSSF Chairman Board of Directors (third from left) and other NSSF board members and staff at the ISSA General Assembly during the World Social Security Forum in Marrakech, Morroco on October 28, 2022.

It’s a fact that the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Managing Director Richard Byarugaba’s contract expires this month. It is also a fact that the line ministry of Gender and Social Development is not showing appetite to make a quick decision on who will be the next boss. Byarugaba, who has been at the NSSF helm for 12 years, qualifies for re-appointment, thanks to the recently amended NSSF Act.

However, according to watchers, his recent election as the African region representative to the International Social Security Association (ISSA) Bureau, appraises his profile and this may make decision makers think twice if at all they have been having another name in their calculus to replace him.

The election was confirmed at the 34th ISSA General Assembly during the World Social Security Forum in Marrakech, Morocco on October 28, 2022. Byarugaba was nominated by the ISSA President Mohammed Azman bin Aziz Mohammed to the ISSA Council, the election body of the association.

The ISSA Bureau constitutes the administrative authority of the Association, composed of the President of the ISSA, the Treasurer, the Secretary-General, and elected members representing the different geographical regions of the world.

The Bureau is charged with the development of the ISSA Strategy and action plans, for the activities and budget of the Association, setting programme priorities, monitoring, and evaluating accomplishments, and ruling on membership applications. The body is also in charge of the adoption of financial regulations.

“It is an exciting development to represent Africa at the International Social Security Association. More importantly, it is a recognition of the tremendous contribution NSSF Uganda has made to the social security industry at both the regional and global levels,” Byarugaba said.

“Several innovations pioneered at the Fund, especially in technology, service delivery, and empowerment of our members have been adopted by our peers in the region and beyond. The Fund has also been recognized by ISSA through several awards over the years,” Byarugaba added.

The Fund has previously won the International Social Security Association (ISSA) Good Practice Award in the technology space for its E-collections, a Straight-Through contributions Process, Good Practice Award for its Financial Literacy, and ‘Friends with Benefits’ communications campaign initiatives.

Others include the ISSA Good Practice Awards for mobile phone-based member self-service, the Annual Members Meeting member engagement initiative, the institutionalization of a performance management system in a social security body, and another for “Enterprise-wide Risk Management” as well as a certificate of merit for the “Strategic Management Framework”.

Byarugaba will serve for a term of 3 years up to 2025, alongside representatives from Africa, Europe, the Americas, and Asia & the Pacific.

