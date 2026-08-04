BALAAM AT WORK! Minister Orders Arrest of 14 Mbarara City Bosses in Mega Land, Roads & Revenue Corruption Crackdown

The Minister of Local Government, Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi, has ordered the arrest and interdiction of 14 current and former officials of Mbarara City Council over allegations of corruption, financial mismanagement, and abuse of office uncovered during the government’s ongoing “Expose the Corrupt” campaign.

The directive was issued on Tuesday during a public accountability meeting in Mbarara City, where the minister instructed the Rwizi Regional Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) to record statements from all the implicated officials and commence investigations.

Those affected include City Town Clerk Justin Barekye, Deputy Town Clerk Simon Ejau, Natural Resources Officer David Sancho Nuwagaba, Trade Officer Allan Karakure, Procurement Officer Dina Mwije, Principal Revenue Officer and Contracts Committee Chairperson Samuel Tayebwa Rwakinanga, Engineering Officer Ronald Kamukama, former Deputy Town Clerk Richard Mugisha, former City Engineer Logino Mugisha, procurement officer Edgar Atwine, Probation Officer Henry Mugisha, current City Engineer Jackie Tumwine, Dr. Keirukye Mugisha and James Agaba, now serving as Principal Commercial Officer in Fort Portal City.

Barugahara directed that officials who have since been transferred to other duty stations be recalled, interdicted and required to record statements as investigations continue. Among those singled out was former Deputy Town Clerk Richard Mugisha, who is accused of irregularly selling council land in Biharwe measuring 0.0046 hectares at a price allegedly far below its market value.

The minister also alleged that Mugisha sold the land to an entity where he had an interest, contrary to the law. James Agaba and Donati Mutahi were also accused of extorting money from beneficiaries of the Emyooga programme. According to Barugahara, although the pair had previously been interdicted and charged in court, they later entered plea bargain arrangements but remained in public service, with one being promoted and the other transferred.

The minister further accused Town Clerk Justin Barekye, Deputy Town Clerk Simon Ejau, David Sancho Nuwagaba, Allan Karakure and former City Engineer Logino Mugisha of causing government a financial loss of more than Shs716 million through alleged mismanagement of property tax collections.

He said the matter is already under investigation by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. Barugahara also cited alleged irregular payments amounting to Shs216 million made to Kwed Construction Limited during the construction of Col. Ndahendekire Road, saying a forensic engineering audit has been commissioned to establish the extent of the financial loss.

The Col. Ndahendekire Road project was awarded to Kwed Construction Limited at a contract value of Shs1.509 billion. The minister also faulted Barekye for allegedly interdicting the Chief Finance Officer and the Principal Procurement Officer despite legal guidance from the Attorney General advising otherwise.

Speaking after the meeting, Procurement Officer Dina Mwije said the State House Anti-Corruption Unit had earlier directed her reinstatement after reviewing her case. Mwije also revealed that upon returning to office, she discovered that procurement files for the 2025/2026 financial year, particularly for newly created revenue sources, were missing despite contracts worth billions of shillings having already been awarded.

Barugahara further accused former City Engineer Logino Mugisha, Edgar Atwine and Samuel Tayebwa Rwakinanga of irregularities in the execution of Buremba Road and Victor Bwana Link roads. He also questioned the award and repeated extension of contracts to Star Group for the construction of road links in the city. According to the minister, the Shs5.748 billion contract was extended nine times, resulting in an estimated additional cost of Shs1.7 billion before completion.

The minister also alleged that several project advances were made without the required approvals, citing Shs139 million advanced to Probation Officer Henry Mugisha, Shs31 million to City Engineer Jackie Tumwine and Shs31 million to City Health Officer Dr. Keirukye Mugisha.

Barugahara further alleged that the city lost Shs57.6 million in six months through the management of a street parking contract awarded to Yoya Technologies. He directed the District Police Commander, Regional Police Commander and Resident City Commissioner to ensure all the implicated officials record statements as investigations proceed.

Former city councillor Byansi Muhammad welcomed the minister’s intervention, saying many of the issues had repeatedly been raised during council sittings but were ignored by the city administration. Resident Aggrey Mbazira said the minister’s inspection was long overdue and argued that if all ministers actively supervised their sectors similarly, corruption would significantly reduce and improve public service delivery.

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