Leaders of the Association of Boda boda riders in Pallisa District have expressed their discontent following the misconduct and failure to observe ethics by some of its members who are always found of wanting to mix business with pleasure with their customers after dropping them off at their destinations.

A section of leaders with in their Association claim that some people especially married Women have approached them with endless accusation of sexual harassment by Boda Boda riders. One married who preferred not to be mentioned told our reporter that she has been a victim of a Boda boda man who she picked from a stage to her home.

She narrated that on her way home, this Boda Boda man started openely asking to have a secret relationship. She reveals that she almost insulted the boda boda rider but decided to maintain peace.

Other women have in Pallisa have also threatened to sue the riders if they do not harassing them.

Boda bodas in the past have been connected to a lot of crimes in Uganda forcing government to start their mandatory registration in Kampala and other neighboring towns like Wakiso, Entebbe.

However, Boda boda riders have also always cried out to authorities over wrongful arrests, theft of their motorbikes and being forced to pay bribes by traffic and field Police officers

