CLASSIC TALES! Mr. Hyena swings 3 in a single day, crowned E.Africa’s best Whopper service provider

It is not good to blow your own horn but there are moments when you feel you have done enough, therefore, making it inevitable.

So before I go any further, let me emulate the likes of Bebecool, Bobi Wine and Chameleon (who have all styled themselves up with a variety of prestigious ranks).

From today onwards, besides being the sexpest, I am also the best whopper service provider in East Africa and looking forward to conquering central and Southern Africa.

Now let me kick off my tale by letting you know that by 5pm on April 19th, I had swung three babes excluding Yasmine. I drilled my beautiful wife’s oil wells for about two hours that morning and by the time I was through with her; she had come more than three times. She couldn’t hide the joy as she served me a fantastic breakfast that morning and even recited good luck Duwas.

The previous evening, Mama Rhoda had called me to service her Kandahar but I promised to do it the following morning (April 19th). So from home, with CD’s in my Kanzu, I went by her home. By the way, it was a Friday. So, I was dressed like an Arab Sheikh in a milk-white Kanzu with a Turban on my head.

Unfortunately, the plan aborted because her sister-in-law had paid her a visit. From there, I diverted from my usual path to avoid Mukyala chairman. This is where I met my first victim, Miss Bisambi Nambiina.

Well, it is not her real name. I named her so because of her big thighs and bums. On seeing me, she was as happy as if she had seen Allah. “Assaalam alleikum, Hajji,” she said, before inviting me for a cup of tea inside her house. While taking tea, I launched my manifesto swearing heaven and earth of how I wanted her to be the one and only woman in my life.

Instead of replying as expected, she accused me of being heartless because I had refused to buy her at least a shs 50k phone. On hearing that, I immediately pulled out my Samsung, removed my lines and handed it to her saying, “Hope that is cleared.” She collapsed to the floor and thanked me.

Without warning, I knocked her down and started off with surfing her boobs. “No, Hyena. We can’t do it from my hubby’s house,” she said but I didn’t mind. In the 6th minute, my head was already down. To my surprise, she wasn’t wearing knickers, why?” I asked, to which she replied. “It is too early for knickers…it is just 8:00am.”

After getting her horny, she bowed down to my advances but warned me against entering her without a CD.

I promptly pulled out a CD pack, raised the Kanzu and unleashed what my papa gave me. “Banange your gu-thing is already big,” she surprisingly said. “Shiaaa, which bigness is here?” I asked before dressing it.

I then laid her on a table (that was in the sitting room) and entered her jazz style. “Please be quiet, my husband will be back soon. He has gone to pay the Umemebill,” she said.

In response, I turned her for a doggie. I split her big bum and the Kandahar popped out like the caves of Tanda. I slowly speared in my rod as if time wasn’t against me.

Her boobs and most of her belly were almost on the floor. I shafted her at rabbit speed until I felt sweet waves hit my shafting system, forcing me to come.

“Ohhh woman you are very sweet,” I groaned. Instead of retaliating with sexual praises, she said, “And you will be beaten to death if you don’t leave soon.”

That is when I came back to my senses and remembered I was in a danger zone. I took off and went to my shop. By 11:00am, I was feeling sleepy. So, I decided to close the shop and take a rest in Abwoolis room not knowing that she had other plans for me.

Abwooli joined me in bed under the pretext of giving me KB. During the KB, she confessed her perpetual love for me. “But I am married, and besides you are my cousin,” I furiously said.

I thought that she would run off but wapi. She instead grabbed the whopper and took it into her mouth. “You are not my cousin anymore,” she said after buffeting on it.

I wanted to fight her but the moment my thing landed in her mouth; it started rioting like it hadn’t tasted its beloved food for years. I then heard something whisper to me that, “She is a distant cousin. So wring her.”

I pulled out a CD, sheathed the hard thing and ordered her to take control. “But it will suffocate,” I said as Abwooli moved to sit on it. People, slim women really have ebyama(secrets), they have the largest Kandahar. Abwoolis Kandahar swallowed my entire whopper and almost took in the balls as well. She rained praises on me as she moved up and down the cobra cow-girl style.

In the 8th minute, I proposed doing it while standing. I took her in my hands and my desire to do it standing led us to a nearby sink. I made her sit on the sink as I stood. She wrapped her bu-legs around my tiny bums. By now, her shaftability index was beyond normal.

“Hyena please, I am dying….asssshhh….ohhhh,” she moaned. I teased her by slotting in the head piece and bringing it out until she grabbed it and took it in herself. I went on shafting her until we had double orgy. I felt the world spinning.

I passed out and stayed like that until 1:30pm. I was forced to take two liters of milk and two others of juice.

As my body regained its strength, I got a call from Florence, some ka-school girl who has been de-toothing me. She was in tears that she had lost her school fees and so wanted me to lend her 100k. I opened up my mind and accused her of so many crimes against my love for her.

The babe agreed to give me what I was dying for. I rushed to Kasubi, straight to Zaidis home where Florence joined me. What we did will be a story of another day.

Till then , I remain Yours Truly, The Mighty Hyena.

