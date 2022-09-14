COSASE Gives Uganda Airlines CEO Bamuturaki a Two-Month Ultimatum to Sort Out Name Discrepancies

The Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) has directed the Uganda Airlines Chief Executive Officer, Jennifer Bamuturaki, to sort out the discrepancies surrounding her name.

Hon. Joel Ssenyonyi, the committee chairperson, gave Bamuturaki an ultimatum of two weeks to ensure that she rectifies inconsistencies surrounding her name.

The directive was issued during a meeting with the airlines’ management led by Bamuturaki on Tuesday, 13 September 2022 on the red flags raised by the Auditor General’s Report for the Financial Year 2020/2021.

In 2019, Bamuturaki is said to have signed a deed poll to change her name to Jennifer Arnold Lenkai. However, the committee notes that she continues to use her previous name [Jennifer Bamuturaki] yet she signed her job contract with government using the name ‘Lenkai’.

“I am in a dilemma; I am wondering who I am dealing with here? That is why I am advising her to put her name issues right,” Hon. Ssenyonyi said.

According to Bamuturaki, she changed her name to Jennifer Arnold Lenkai and later changed her mind to continue using her previous name [Jennifer Bamuturaki], but did not register a new deed poll to legalise it.

“In our reports, are we going to say Jennifer Bamuturaki or Jennifer Arnold Lenkai? Let us sort out these issues… you can call yourself whatever you want, but sort it out legally. We might put together our report as a committee and it has Bamuturaki and she goes to court saying she is Jennifer Arnold Lenkai,” Hon. Ssenyonyi said.

