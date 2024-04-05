Drama as tycoon Sudhir’s varsity employee sparks kandahar war

There was drama on Easter Sunday after an employee at tycoon Sudhir’s Victoria University sparked a kandahar war.

John Lematia, the Ayivu West Constituency MP exchanged blows with James Ariko, a DSTV technician in Arua city over Faith Eyotaru, 25, who is an assistant compliance and relations officer at Victoria University, Kampala.

The altercation allegedly occurred on Easter Sunday at Dream Land Hotel in Kuluva trading center along the Arua-Nebbi highway.

The conflict started when Lematia arrived at Dreamland hotel with Eyotaru for a swim, only to encounter Ariko, who was at the hotel. Upon seeing Lematia and Eyotaru, Ariko confronted the legislator, with both men claiming to have a relationship with the woman.

The situation escalated into a physical altercation, which was eventually diffused by hotel staff. Josephine Angucia, the West Nile Region police spokesperson, confirmed that the incident took place around 3:00 pm on Sunday. After the scuffle, Ariko and Lematia proceeded to the Arua City Central police division to report the incident.

They were then directed to Arua district police headquarters at Odumi in Vurra, where they respectively filed cases of assault and threatening violence.

“By the time DPC and the team arrived at Dreamland hotel, they found when both men had gone to register their complaints at Arua City Central Division, from where they were directed to go and report at Arua district police headquarters at Odumi in Vurra,” Angucia said in a statement.

Preliminary investigations by the police suggest that Eyotaru was previously in a long-term relationship with Ariko, but they allegedly separated last year. Subsequently, Eyotaru entered into a relationship with Lematia, who reportedly helped her secure the position of relationship officer at Victoria University in Kampala.

According to a reliable source, during a meeting with the police, Eyotaru stated that her romantic involvement with Ariko had ended, and she is now in a relationship with Lematia.

