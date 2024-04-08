Kabale Commissions Shs2 Billion street solar powered street lights

Brian Musaasizi | Editor April 8, 2024 0

By Moses Agaba

Kabale municipality  were on Friday  officially handed over and commissioned   a  200  solar-powered streetlights  worth  Ugx 2 billion the World Bank funded infrastructure development project the  Uganda  project  under the  Uganda  support municipal influstructure   development -USMID .

200 solar-powered streetlights were on Friday handed over to Kabale municipal council leadership led by the mayor Kabale Municipality Emmanuel Byamugisha Sentaro and the town clerk Justine Barekye before the Kabale Resident District Commissioner (RDC),   Godfrey Nyakahuma officially commissioned the project.

The solar-powered streetlights are on   Jackson road, Johnson Road, Kabale –Kisoro road, stadium Road, Mbarara Road, Katuna road, Mukombe road, Rwakiseta Road, Kazooba Road, and Muhumuza Road.

Eng Peter Nkurunungi, the managing director, Geses U Ltd, the company that installed the streetlights, said the Ugx 2 billion project’s handover was delayed because he had to replace about 17 solar street lights worth Ugx 68 million that were vandalized.

” we were handed over the project on   June 6th 2023 we were supposed   to have finished with two months but they were faced with problem of theft and vandalism of the solar security light that were   installed as after installing they were stolen and vandalized so we had wait for the defect liability time and we had to replace them as now all of them are functioning”. Said Eng Nkurunungi.

Justine Barekye the Kabale Municipality Town clerk says that the project is to give there municipality a big boost in improving the security and business Reduce night accidents as well beautification of the town.

Emmanuel Byamugisha  Sentaro   says that as Kabale municipal council  they are grateful to the NRM for having considered Kabale as the money that government  has invested in upgrading the influstructure  of Kabale is a lot  and  says that as way of fighting vandalizing and  theft of the street lights as  the municipal  Council  have put there Ugx 1.000.000 as prize money for any one that gets any person vandalizing   the solar powered  street lights.

He says that as now this year they are aggressively preparing for the Kabale city that is to kick start in 2025 as they are now to begin the process of demarcation of the new city.

About Post Author

Brian Musaasizi | Editor

editor

See author's posts

More Stories

Kigezi Diocese Bishop Denounces Reformed Anglican Church

Brian Musaasizi | Editor April 3, 2024 0

21 Arrested in Kabale Police Night Operations

Brian Musaasizi | Editor April 3, 2024 0

Rukungiri head teacher arrested over defilement

Brian Musaasizi | Editor April 3, 2024 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *