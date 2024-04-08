Kabale Commissions Shs2 Billion street solar powered street lights

By Moses Agaba

Kabale municipality were on Friday officially handed over and commissioned a 200 solar-powered streetlights worth Ugx 2 billion the World Bank funded infrastructure development project the Uganda project under the Uganda support municipal influstructure development -USMID .

200 solar-powered streetlights were on Friday handed over to Kabale municipal council leadership led by the mayor Kabale Municipality Emmanuel Byamugisha Sentaro and the town clerk Justine Barekye before the Kabale Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Godfrey Nyakahuma officially commissioned the project.

The solar-powered streetlights are on Jackson road, Johnson Road, Kabale –Kisoro road, stadium Road, Mbarara Road, Katuna road, Mukombe road, Rwakiseta Road, Kazooba Road, and Muhumuza Road.

Eng Peter Nkurunungi, the managing director, Geses U Ltd, the company that installed the streetlights, said the Ugx 2 billion project’s handover was delayed because he had to replace about 17 solar street lights worth Ugx 68 million that were vandalized.

” we were handed over the project on June 6th 2023 we were supposed to have finished with two months but they were faced with problem of theft and vandalism of the solar security light that were installed as after installing they were stolen and vandalized so we had wait for the defect liability time and we had to replace them as now all of them are functioning”. Said Eng Nkurunungi.

Justine Barekye the Kabale Municipality Town clerk says that the project is to give there municipality a big boost in improving the security and business Reduce night accidents as well beautification of the town.

Emmanuel Byamugisha Sentaro says that as Kabale municipal council they are grateful to the NRM for having considered Kabale as the money that government has invested in upgrading the influstructure of Kabale is a lot and says that as way of fighting vandalizing and theft of the street lights as the municipal Council have put there Ugx 1.000.000 as prize money for any one that gets any person vandalizing the solar powered street lights.

He says that as now this year they are aggressively preparing for the Kabale city that is to kick start in 2025 as they are now to begin the process of demarcation of the new city.

