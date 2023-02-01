 MTN Odilo Ker Football tournament semi-finals: Teams that have qualified

March official greets players of Gulu City and Omoro District a head of their match on Sunday

The MTN Odilo Ker Football tournament in the Acholi sub-region is heading to the semi-finals.

Having had eight teams from eight districts that fall in the Acholi chiefdom since the start of the tournament two weeks ago,  three teams have qualified for the semi-finals with one more to be added to the list based on tomorrow’s football match between Pader  District and Gulu City.

Lamwo District and Amuru District ended 1:1 in the match they played on Sunday with Amuru progressing into the semi-finals having won by 1:0 in the first leg. Agago and Nwoya’s match ended 1:1 with Nwoya qualifying for the semi-finals having beaten its rival in the first leg.

Similarly, Gulu District and Omoro District ended 1:1, with Gulu District progressing to the semi-finals having won 3:1 in the first leg.

Meanwhile, Pader District will play Gulu City at Pajule Primary School playground in Pajule Town Council in Pader District tomorrow. Gulu City beat Pader District 3-1 in the opening match and secured three points. The final matches will be played in Gulu City on March 12th.

Robert Okello, the team coach for Gulu District expressed his happiness about the win against Omoro District.

Agago football team a head of their match against Nwoya District

He said the Odilo Ker Football Tournament shall help to source talent among the youth in the Acholi sub-region as well as promote unity in the Ker Kwaro Acholi. He thanked MTN for their support of the game such as Jersey among others.

The football tournament themed; “Together we can end teenage pregnancy in Acholi sub-region” is in line with the ongoing partnership signed in 2019 but delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

MTN Uganda Northern Region Business Manager, Phillip Odoi said they are excited to sponsor the football tournament in the Ker Kwaro Acholi aimed at strengthening the social-economic status of the population.

MTN Uganda and the people of Ker Kwaro Acholi have had a cordial relationship over the year that was only amplified with the signing of a partnership agreement in 2019.

The agreement entails MTN Uganda working together with the Ker Kwaro leadership to support the Chiefdom’s efforts to uplift the socio-cultural welfare of the people in the Acholi sub-region through jointly undertaking health, education and sports initiatives.

MTN Uganda has undertaken numerous initiatives in health and education in the Acholi sub-region in the past such as the refurbishment and kitting of Cwero Health Center III Maternity ward as well as constructing a classroom block Kuc Ki Gen PEAS high school in Lamwo among other projects.

