MTN Uganda Delivers Marathon Kit to KCCA

Kampala Uganda: MTN Uganda has today handed over MTN Kampala Marathon kit to the employees of the Kampala Capital City Authority ahead of the Marathon that is scheduled to take place this Sunday 20th November 2022.The handover took place today at MTN Omondi Stadium which is home to the KCCA Football Club.

At least 25,000 people are expected to participate in this year’s marathon which shall be run under the theme; “Run for babies” as all the proceeds from the event shall go towards improving neonatal and maternal health services in four health facilities across Uganda, two of which are in Kampala.The beneficiary health facilities include Kisenyi and Kawaala health facilities in the suburbs of Kampala plus those in Kachumbala (Teso sub-region) and Kabong (Karamoja sub-region).

While handing over the kit, Johnpaul Okwi, MTN Uganda’s Manager for Sponsorship and events thanked KCCA for its great work towards hosting the biggest social and sporting event that has enabled thousands of Ugandans to unite and give back to the community in various ways.

“I am grateful for KCCA’s effort hosting the marathon for all these years and for working with the government and UAF to ensure that all the participants have a good and safe experience as they run, each year. It is in this spirit that we hand over these kits and cordially invite you, as our partners to join us this Sunday as we run for babies,” Okwi said.

Anisha Muhoozi, the Chief Executive Officer of KCCA FC received the kit on behalf of KCCA. She lauded the MTN Kampala Marathon for positioning sports as a platform for influencing positive change in the communities.

“Supporting the MTN Kampala Marathon is something that is close to our hearts. We are honored to be part of such a noble cause that has transformed many lives in the country,” Muhoozisaid, adding that the KCCA footballers are ready to take part in the Marathon.

The 2022 edition of the MTN Kampala Marathon will be held on Sunday 20th November starting at the Kololo independence grounds with runners participating in any of 4 categories including; the full marathon (42Km), half marathon (21Km), 10Km race, and 5Km fun run. The wheelchair race10km was successfully held on 13thNovember 2022.

There will be lots of live entertainment by a wide array of artistes after the run and a play area for the young ones all day long.

Buy your kit at a discount via the MTN MoMo app or by simply dialing *165*77# and pick it up from a service center near you.

About Post Author