Museveni Bids Farewell to Outgoing Algerian Ambassador

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni bids farewell to Ambassador Mohamed Khelifi the out-going Algerian Envoy at the State House Entebbe on the 5th May 2024. Photos by PPU/Tony Rujuta.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Thursday bid farewell to the outgoing Ambassador of Algeria to Uganda, H.E Mohamed Khelifi.

The brief event took place at State House, Entebbe.

President Museveni wished H.E Khelifi well in his future endeavours and expressed confidence that the strong foundation laid during his tenure will continue to guide and strengthen the bilateral ties between Uganda and Algeria.

Ambassador Khelifi, in turn, expressed his gratitude to Uganda for the warm welcome and hospitality he received during his five-month tenure.

