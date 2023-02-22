MY SCHOOL ONLINE! Kyambogo student launches online platform to ease access to information about Ugandan educational institutions

Advertisements

Are you a school proprietor, administrator—Pre-primary, Primary, Secondary and Tertiary?

Have you ever suffered the shame of your school not having an online presence— website, social media channels, publications or appearance in online journals, memberships to associations listed online, and so on—where everyone who have access to internet can easily find everything he/she wants about it without the hustle of physically visiting the institution?

Well, worry no more, someone is here to save you this shame—a second year Kyambogo University student, Charles Kamara has developed a website together with a web developer based in Banda, a Kampala suburb.

It has been christened “MY SCHOOL ONLINE”, with a slogan “my school, my future”; itcan be accessed via http://myschool.ac.ug https://myschool.ac.ug/ and it is already up and running.

The website intends to bring all academic and training institutions in one virtual place.

The site targets all schools from Nursery, Secondary, Technical & Vocational and all other higher Institutions of higher learning including all Universities in Uganda.

According to Kamara, this one stop online platform—‘MY SCHOOL ONLINE’—will bridge the existing gap of the underutilization of the digital platform for all schools and institutions in Uganda.

“It will be a one stop portal where students, teachers, parents, sponsors and other educational partners get any school or academic related information in real time,” he told this publication.

The website has got categories for different educational levels and according to Kamara, all educational institutions in Uganda can freely get listed.

“The information to be expected shall range from National Exams[PLE, UCE, UACE], University and other tertiary institutions admission lists , performance analysis , internship or industrial training opportunities, events at schools near you and elsewhere , news , blogs and graduation events. Others include information about scholarships , bursaries in schools and institutions near you , circulars to the public , interviews , fees structures, interviews and any other information originating from academic sources you can think of deemed fit and suitable for pupils, students , stakeholders and public consumption shall always be posted and updated from time to time.”

According to Kamara, for quality purposes, a team is already in place to ensure verification measures and elaborate internal processes are followed before any information is published.

All school heads, head teachers, Administrators of Tertiary institutions or any other person chosen as a representative of the school have been asked to embrace this opportunity.

“In case you have news , call for applications for admissions in your school, calling for interviews, bursaries ,scholarships , entertainment news, school events and celebrations , academic announcements, information from educational organizations ,training centers , internship or industrial training opportunities from companies and organizations or information of any kind but only related to school , academics, or opportunities considered beneficial to schools or students or other stakeholders send it by email to: info@myschool.ac.ug for further verification and publishing.”

