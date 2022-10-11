Omubi Masembe cheating scandal takes a new twist, singer Bella Mubiru in nude scare

London-based singer Bella Mubiru is currently having sleepless nights after yet to be identified people have started to threaten her to release her nude pictures to the public.

A source informs us that Bella has been secretly working hard to identify the online deadly people to exactly find out what nude pictures of her they possess.

However, another source tells us that former TV boy Omubi Masembe’s wife could be the one behind all this. A source alleges that one Nalongo ( Masembe’s wife) one day nabbed singer Bella Mubiru and Masembe cozying up. This sparked off a war of words between the two

According to a source, informed that Masembe’s first wife only known as Nalongo has been trailing the two lovers for a long time until her efforts paid off finally.

Sources tell us that the two started being close a few years back after Masembe and Bella Mubiru met on a TV show interview on Bukedde where he interviewed the singer. The two became too close to an extent of managing her music career.

Like any other man, Masembe immediately fell for the super sexy-looking Bella Mubiru and started playing his wife alongside Bella. Bella came as a powerful, rich, and influential Singer. It is alleged that Masembe got overwhelmed by Bella’s money and started ignoring his wife. To matters worse, loaded Bella Mubiru processed travel documents and flew Masembe to the US where he is currently living. He makes numereous visit travels to Bella Mubiru who also lives in the UK.

