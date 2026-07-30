STEEL MEETS STATS! Roofings, UBOS Team Up to Drive Uganda’s Industrial Revolution

The UBOS team, led by Deputy Executive Director Dr. Vincent F. Ssenono on behalf of Executive Director and Chief Statistician Dr. Chris N. Mukiza, was received by Roofings' Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Dr. Martin F. Kyeyune, who showcased the company's remarkable growth journey and massive industrial investments

KAMPALA – Uganda’s industrial giant Roofings Group has joined forces with the Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) in a strategic partnership aimed at harnessing the power of credible data to fuel investment, boost manufacturing and accelerate the country’s industrial transformation.

The landmark collaboration was unveiled after a high-powered UBOS delegation toured Roofings’ state-of-the-art manufacturing complex at the Kampala Industrial and Business Park in Namanve, where the two institutions agreed that reliable statistics have become a critical ingredient for business success in an increasingly competitive global economy.

The UBOS team, led by Deputy Executive Director Dr. Vincent F. Ssenono on behalf of Executive Director and Chief Statistician Dr. Chris N. Mukiza, was received by Roofings’ Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Dr. Martin F. Kyeyune, who showcased the company’s remarkable growth journey and massive industrial investments.

The discussions focused on how official statistics can strengthen industrial planning, guide investment decisions, identify export opportunities and support evidence-based policies that stimulate economic growth.

FROM A $2M START-UP TO A $500M INDUSTRIAL EMPIRE

One of the standout moments of the engagement was the revelation of Roofings’ extraordinary rise from a modest US$2 million investment in 1994 into an industrial powerhouse now valued at more than US$500 million.

Over the past three decades, the company has grown into one of East and Central Africa’s leading steel manufacturers through aggressive investment in modern technology, value addition, expanded production capacity and export-oriented manufacturing.

Company officials said access to reliable and timely data from UBOS will enable the manufacturer to make smarter investment decisions, improve production planning, identify new export markets and reduce reliance on inaccurate market information.

UBOS reaffirmed its commitment to providing quality, credible and timely statistics to support businesses, government agencies, development partners and the wider public.

The Bureau also emphasized that stronger partnerships with the private sector are essential in building a robust National Statistical System capable of driving Uganda’s socio-economic transformation through informed decision-making.

Roofings Group Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Arif welcomed the collaboration, describing it as a significant milestone in strengthening institutional partnerships and promoting a culture of data-driven decision-making across Uganda’s industrial sector.

He noted that accurate statistics are increasingly becoming a strategic asset for businesses seeking to improve competitiveness, foster innovation and achieve sustainable growth in both domestic and international markets.

As Uganda intensifies efforts to expand its manufacturing base under its industrialisation agenda, the partnership between Roofings and UBOS is expected to play a key role in ensuring that future investment decisions are guided by reliable evidence, positioning the country for stronger industrial growth and increased regional competitiveness.

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