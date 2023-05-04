STRATEGIC! Housing Finance Bank, UNAA ink deal on investment solutions for the diaspora

Advertisements

By Moses Oketayot

Housing Finance Bank (HFB) Uganda announced its partnership with the Uganda North American Association (UNAA) to offer investment solutions for Ugandans living in the diaspora. The partnership also allows customers to pay for their UNAA registration and subscription fees at any Housing Finance Bank branch and through the bank’s digital channels.

The partnership between HFB and UNAA underscores the Bank’s commitment as an indigenous bank to supporting the Ugandan community – both at home and in the diaspora – and creating opportunities that enhance their financial well-being.

Through this partnership, the Bank offers customers in the diaspora with advisory services on top of the wide range of financial solutions including home loans and mortgages, investment opportunities with fixed deposits & government securities, remittances plus the ability to bank anytime anywhere through the HFB digital channels among others.

While addressing the media at Housing Finance Bank head offices, Michael Mugabi, the Managing Director at Housing Finance Bank said, “We know that our brothers and sisters in the diaspora are looking for a reliable financial partner that can enable them to invest back home and benefit from their hard-earned money, and Housing Finance Bank is the bank you need to comfortably live abroad and invest back home.” We do not only offer banking services to our customers, but also go an extra mile and walk with our customers to enable them to achieve their financial aspirations.”

According to Mugabi, the partnership aligns with the Bank’s commitment to providing convenient and innovative solutions to its customers. “We are pleased to partner with UNAA to simplify the registration payment process for our customers. Strategic partnerships like these are vital to HFB’s commitment to providing efficient, innovative and customer-centric services that maximise value to our customers and help them achieve their financial goals while providing the best possible banking experience.”

Henrietta Wamala, UNAA President, expressed her delight in the partnership, noting that it would make it easier for Ugandans to participate in the event. “We are excited to partner with Housing Finance Bank to make it more convenient for our members to pay their registration and subscription fees. We believe that this partnership will enhance the overall experience of our members planning to attend the 2023 annual convention.”

Accordingly, customers can visit any Housing Finance Bank branch to make their payments and register for the 35th Annual UNAA Convention & Trade Expo. For more information, customers can contact the bank through the 24/7 contact center toll-free number 0800211082, WhatsApp 0771888755, via email on info@housingfinance.co.ug , through the bank’s website www.housingfinance.co.ug or visit any of the 18 Housing Finance Bank branches.

