STRATEGIC! STV tycoon SK Mbuga ventures into crowded private security sector

Mbuga standing next to one of the transportation vehicles

Tycoon SK Mbuga, the founder and owner of STV and other businesses, is venturing into the private security services sector, this publication has learnt. It has been christened Atroks security services limited and expected to employ over 1500 Ugandans directly and indirectly.

Whereas it’s a crowded area, Mbuga hopes to use his vast connections in the business and security community to offer services like K9, Safekeeping, manned guarding, alarm installation, monitoring and response.

Others will include VIP protection and escort duties; security equipment installation and servicing; private investigations (civil and criminal); cash transit services and as well tracking and recovery.

We have learnt that Mbuga has reportedly already imported state of the art equipment and gadgets for the same purpose.We understand that several transport vehicles and vans have already been purchased and recruitment of security personnel is reportedly ongoing.

Whereas it has started in Kampala with headquarters at his multibillion Sky Complex in Buziga, a Kampala suburb, its goal is to expand to other areas outside Kampala Metropolitan.

There are around 80 registered private security companies in Uganda and up to 20,000 private security personnel. (DO YOU HAVE A HOT STORY (CHEATERS, DIVORCE, VIDEOS, CORRUPTION, LAND WRANGLES, EXPOSES …ETAL) YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL redpeppertips@gmail.com )

About Post Author