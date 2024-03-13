Uncertainty as Uganda Netball Normalization Committee delays road map for 4 months

Normalisation committee members in group picture with She Cranes recent flag off to Nations series in UK

By Our Reporter

In a development that has left the netball community in suspense, the Uganda Netball Normalization Committee, four months into its tenure, is yet to unveil a comprehensive road map outlining its plans and strategies for the future of the sport in the country.

The absence of a clear road map has led to growing concerns among players, coaches, fans, and stakeholders who eagerly anticipated insights into the committee’s vision, objectives, and the trajectory they plan to set for Uganda’s netball landscape.

This delay has created a sense of ambiguity surrounding the strategic direction of the sport, leaving many wondering about the committee’s priorities and initiatives.

Typically, a road map serves as a guide, laying out the committee’s intentions, timelines, and action plans. It is a crucial document that communicates transparency, accountability, and a commitment to the development and advancement of netball in the country.

The netball community, known for its passion and enthusiasm, is now grappling with uncertainty as they await clarity on crucial matters such as league structures, development programs, and international engagements.

The delay in releasing the road map has sparked conversations about the impact on player morale, potential sponsorships, and the overall growth of netball in Uganda.

As the netball fraternity anxiously awaits an official announcement, questions persist about the reasons behind the delay and whether the committee is addressing internal challenges that may be hindering the release of the road map.

Efforts to seek clarification from the Uganda Netball Normalization Committee have been met with limited information, adding to the frustration and restlessness within the netball community. The need for transparent communication and engagement with stakeholders is paramount to maintaining confidence in the committee’s ability to steer Uganda’s netball in the right direction.

As the months pass, the call for the Uganda Netball Normalization Committee to expedite the release of the long-awaited road map grows louder.

The netball community looks forward to a clear and comprehensive plan that will not only address current concerns but also provide a roadmap for a vibrant and thriving future for netball in Uganda.

