We all agree that he is the boy of the moment and singer of all seasons, superstar singer Vjoj is always full of surprises and his presence at events makes you wish all the singers were just like him.

As Miss Uganda UK marked its 10th anniversary, a tenth queen was crowned at a grand finale at Dominion Centre 9 High Road London N22 6DS, United Kingdom on Saturday, November 5, the highlight of the evenning was Vjoj. Everyone who was in attendance left heads high and wondering the stage energy and sleek voice the singer posesses.

Many have come to describe him as a stage master.

Fans enjoying Vjoj performance

When the singer-songwriter, recording, and performing artiste was booked to perform, he simply promised a warmer performance Promising and delivering are two different things.

Well the singer lived up to his promise after he performed for a record crowd.

As the performance got heated up, many fans were forced to get off their VVIP seats and hit the stage to show love and support to him. Truth be told, his music is so powerful, it acts as a cool mist during a sweltering day. Dressed in trendy outfits, he delivered a powerful performance. It was a message of glad tidings that even the ‘stubborn’ and argumentative music fans turned mellow when he made it on stage.

His fans, mostly female, started filing in as early as 4 pm. By dusk there was a sea of expectant fans. They warmed up to performances from different artits. Vjoj stepped on stage won them over.

On the same stage, the singer sung his coming song he is set to release ‘Omukwano gwo MAMA’.

When he performed it, everyone got emotional by the lyrics and the way the singer made good art out of it. Fans joined him and started to sing along. No one could realize the performance was over as they asked him not to leave stage.

Omukwano gwo MAMA is his next hit song set to be released soon.

Vjoj has collaborated with several artistes including legendary Awilo Longomba in a song tittled Sekemba

Fans went ahead and applauded Vjoj for living as a big example to the youth despite his background as a Ghetto boy hence that motivates many youths today to hustle and be hardworking in order to be successful.

About Post Author

Editor author Gumizamu has a high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively involved in. ANY HOT STORY (CHEATERS, DIVORCE, VIDEOS, CORRUPTION, LAND WRANGLES, EXPOSES …ETAL) YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0755973676 OR EMAIL; dailypepperon@gmail.com See author's posts