By Thomas Odongo

Tusker Lite NBL playoffs

Wednesday Results (Semis, Game 4)

City Oilers 71-57 UCU Canons

City Oilers are through to the men’s final of the 2022 Tusker Lite National Basketball League (NBL) playoffs after they beat UCU Canons 71-57 in game four of the semifinals held on Wednesday at YMCA basketball court in Wandegeya, Kampala.

The win implies that City Oilers win the best of five series 3-1 having won two of the three previous encounters before the Wednesday game.

Victory over UCU Canons means that City Oilers have qualified for an eighth straight NBL final ever since they made their top tier debut. They also emerged champions in all the previous finals they played in.

City Oilers will face new comers Nam Blazers in the men’s final. The latter beat KIU Titans 3-1 in the semis and are one of the most admired sides by local fans who believe that they can end Oilers dominance.

On Wednesday evening, Mer Maker stood out for City Oilers shooting 14 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists. He was named Tusker Lite player of the game.

James Okello who was visibly limping was another top performer for the title holders. He shot 15 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists. Davis Siagi had 14 points, 2 rebounds and 3 assists whilst Ceasar Kizito posted 10 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

In a losing effort, Fayed Baale led UCU Canons with 21 points, 2 rebounds and 4 assists. Titus Lual had 8 points, 13 rebounds and 2 assists whilst Chuma Fadhili managed 8 points, 13 rebounds and 2 assists.

City Oilers Coach Mandy Juruni noted that his side came over UCU Canons because of hard work and determination to avoid game five.

“UCU is one of the top teams and going through them give us confidence that we really worked hard to get there (final). Happy that the boys worked hard after the upset in game three,” Juruni said.

Having lost twice to Nam Blazers in the regular season, Juruni says that his dugout will go to the drawing board inorder to tame the new comers.

Meanwhile, in the women’s division, the final of the Tusker Lite NBL playoffs is between title holders JKL Lady Dolphins and UCU Lady Canons.

The first games of the finals is scheduled for Wednesday, 28 September at MTN Arena, Lugogo in Kampala.

