Acholi FA fires Head Coach, Team Captain over social media letter

BY ANDREW COHEN AMVESI

September 22, 2022

GULU. The Acholi Football Association (FA) has fired two officials and the Captain of Acholi Province team over a letter circulating on social media demanding for financial accountability from the association management.

Those suspended are Geoffrey Akena, the Acholi Province team Head Coach, Denis Okot, the team Captain, and the Kits Manager.

The Acholi football Association sacking notice

According to the press release on Wednesday, the management of Acholi Province resolved to investigate the trio over the source and motive of the letter purportedly written by Acholi province players which is circulating on social media.

“The Head Coach, Team Captain, and the Kits Manager have been identified as some of the many people to be investigated. The purpose of this letter is to formally notify the general public and fans that the management of Acholi Province resolved that the above-named step aside pending investigations on the above-mentioned allegations,” the press release read in part.

“Accordingly, they stand suspended and are directed to hand over whatever is in their possession that belongs to the province and to cease performing any role incidental to that of the Province Coach, Team Captain and Kits Manager,” the management directed.

The management went ahead to appoint Raymond Timothy Kumakech as the caretaker Coach for Acholi Province team, replacing Akena with immediate effect.

Acholi Province Football team “Kodi Pa Lyeci” are currently through to the semi-final stage of the ongoing 2022 FUFA Drum Football tournament.

This is after the team defeated Buganda Province 2-1 in the first quarter-final played at the Bomah Grounds in Kitgum Municipality on Sunday, September 11, 2022.

The FUFA Drum 2018 maiden champions Buganda Province took control of the game to lead 1-0 at halftime. Wakiso Giants FC forward Frank Ssebuufu netted after a defensive blunder by the Acholi Province team after 23 minutes.

After losing injured defender Brian Mato in the first half, the 2019 champions Acholi Province returned and attack3d in numbers. Norman Ogik leveled matters after 62 minutes, while midfielder Francis Onekalit made it 2-1 in the 65th minute.

The game between Buganda and Acholi Province was a battle of giants since both teams have been champions before.

About Post Author

Editor author Gumizamu is an Editor with high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively part of since 2014. Leads to breaking stories are welcome! See author's posts