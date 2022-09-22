Lango Sub-region MPs asked to contribute UGX5M for Kazimba’s grand visit

Emmanuel Ogwok

Orum Arch deaconry has asked each Member of Parliament within the Lango sub-region region to contribute Ugx 5 million shillings for preparations of the grand visit of the Church Of Uganda ArchBishop Steven Kazimba slated for 11th October 2022.

This was revealed by the Bishop of Lira diocese Rt.Rev.Sanctus Lino Wanok during the first service at Lira Cathedral. He noted that much as the Lira diocese celebrated 50 years, they are facing financial constraints. They need the money to carry out church activities and renovation of the cathedral after every 3 years.

Bishop Wanok said they would have helped with the fundraising but hesitated because church members are tired of contributing money every now and then in church and during this hard economic situation in the country apparently.

Some MPs who preferred anonymity said churches invite them and they get over 20 invitations for fundraising between 4 to 10 million shillings monthly on the same.

It has become a norm for church leaders to invite politicians to their fundraising due to the fact that these politicians pledge or give good amounts of money and assistance.

The most recent fundraising was for Truth Evangelistic Fountain Ministries in Lira which was attended by the minister of health, Dr. Jane Ocero Ruth. More details to follow.