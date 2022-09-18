Ambassador Wonekha, H.E. Lizhong Highlight Achievements of ‘60 Years of China, Uganda Diplomatic Relations’

The People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Uganda on Thursday hailed the bilateral ties featuring mutual support and cooperation, pledging to strengthen the China-Uganda Diplomatic Relations strategic partnership.

On 15 November 2022, officials from the two countries convened a virtual bilateral meeting in Honour of the Celebration Of the 60th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the Republic of Uganda And The People’s Republic of China.

The year 2022 marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Uganda, which established their diplomatic relations on 18 October 1962, just nine days after Uganda gained independence.

At the virtual meeting themed “ 60 Years of Strategic Friendship and Cooperation Between Uganda and China Towards and a Shared Future in a New Era”, Uganda was led by H.E Oliver Wonekha, Uganda’s Ambassador to China while H.E. Zhang Lizhong led the Chinese delegation.

In his remarks, H.E. Zhang Lizhong, Chinese Ambassador to Uganda said China and Uganda have forged unbreakable fraternity through their struggle against imperialism and colonialism, and have embarked on a distinct path of cooperation in the journey towards development and revitalization.

‘’ We have deepened amity among our two peoples through exchanges of all levels. In recent years, President Xi Jinping and President Museveni have maintained close interaction with each other by means of visits, meetings and correspondences, among others, and our bilateral relations elevated to the level of Comprehensive Cooperative Partnership in June 2019, our people to people exchanges and cooperation have been continuously enriched and deepened.Exchanges between the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) and the CAFAU is an important part of our Friendship. H.E. Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, the then Vice President of Uganda and Founder of CAFAU had paid visits to China and attended as the guest of honour the China International Conference of Friendship Cities and had in-depth exchanges with Chinese state leaders’’, noted H.E. Zhang Lizhong.

He added that they brought tangible benefits to both countries and peoples through practical cooperation. Encouraged by the momentum of Belt and Road Initiative and Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), the practical cooperation is delivering tangible benefits to our peoples, contributing to the social economic transformation of Uganda.

‘’ The Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, the Isimba Hydropower Plant and other major infrastructure projects have been commissioned, several industrial parks with Chinese investments, including the Liaoshen Kapeeka Industry Park run by Zhang’s Group and Tiantang Mbale Industrial Park run by Tiantang Group, among others are operating vigorously, contributing to the industrialization and employment drive in Uganda. The Satellite TV Project by Startimes has opened a window for various Ugandan rural families to access information from the outside world’’, added H.E. Zhang Lizhong.

He further noted that the Karuma Hydropower Plant and the reconstruction and expansion of Entebbe Airport are all well in progress in their final stages, and investment of USD 4.7 billion by CNOOC in the field of Uganda’s oil exploration industry is being implemented, as a bigger picture of their practical cooperation commences to unfold in 2022.

‘’I am happy to say that today our bilateral relations are at their best in history. I call upon all fields of Uganda and China to forge ahead to fulfill consensus of both our national leaders and work hand in hand to open a new chapter of friendship, cooperation and brotherhood in the next six decades and more’’, remarked H.E. Zhang Lizhong.

On her remark during the webinar Conference that brought together both Ugandan, and the Chinese communities including friends of the two countries across the world, H.E Oliver Wonekha said the year 2022 marks an important milestone in the history of the relations between China and Uganda after history repeatedly testified that the two are good friends who stand by each other’s side through thick and thin with Uganda supporting China’s accession to the United Nations General Assembly and Security Council in 1971.

‘’ China, over the past 60 years has become one of Uganda’s largest sources of Foreign Direct Investment in major sectors that include infrastructure, construction, mining and quarrying, manufacturing and trade.The government of Uganda doesn’t take for granted the role the Chinese government has played in the economic growth of Uganda especially the continued effort to industrialize Uganda and the fight to eradicate poverty by promoting trade; investment; tourism promotion; cultural exchanges; and Technology transfer between the two countries and creating an enabling socio-economic environment for businesses to prosper’’, said Ambassador Oliver Wonekha.

The China and Uganda’s diplomatic relations have always been cordial with H.E Yoweri Museveni President of the Republic of Uganda visiting China four times with his latest visit being in June 2019 which resulted in both countries elevating the relations to that of the Comprehensive Cooperative Partnership which is an opportunity for deep cooperation in a wide range of areas with the Chinese government and its people.

In the Economic sphere through the FOCAC mechanism, China has assisted Uganda to move faster on the path of transformation and development.

On Trade relations with China, Uganda’s Economic journey is incomplete without mentioning the role played by the People’s Republic of China. According to statistics by the Bank of Uganda as of 2020 trade between the two countries is over USD 1 billion. Chinese investors have continued to invest in Uganda and currently, a number of industrial parks are being developed by Chinese enterprises.

In the Agriculture sector, China supported Uganda in establishing the Kibimba rice scheme and through FOFAC the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and rural affairs has signed different MoUs to provide joint working groups to work on the modernisation of agriculture.

Other MOU`s signed by the two countries include; In March 2022 the Social and livelihood project to support the Parish Development Model, Funding of the China-Uganda friendship hospital (China continues to provide medical supplies and personnel to Naguru hospital), The twin-city cooperation between Jinja and Shenyang a product of FOCAC, Military cooperation agreements and in the education sector China has continued to offer scholarships opportunities and training to Ugandan scholars.

‘’It is my wish and hope that the participants of this dialogue will endeavor to further the relationship between the two countries by identifying opportunities that can promote a mutual cooperation for the benefit of our two peoples, especially investments in major key sectors like Oil, Mining, Agro processing, Infrastructure, ICT, Housing, and Services. As I conclude, Uganda looks forward to China facilitating market access of Ugandan agricultural products into the Chinese market’’, further noted Ambassador Wonekha.

