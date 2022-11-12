Anita Beryl, Joram Muzira discuss fashion at ASFA Fashionweekend

After a two year break, the ASFA Fashionweekend is back and bigger much to the excitement of fashion enthusiasts in Kampala.

This year, the Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards (ASFA) organised a fashion weekend, a re-invention of the previously single-day Fashionpreneur Summit into a 3 day experience featuring workshops, exhibitions, a fashion week, panel talks from leading fashion designers and will climax with nominee release party for this years awards.

Under the theme, “The Awakening”, this year’s Fashion Weekend is being hosted at MoTIV and revolves around the topics of Global Markets, Digital Fashion, Recovery and Brand Growth & Profitability. It kicked off on Friday 11th and will go on until Sunday evening (13th) with the nominee release party at La Terrazza.



In addition to being Africa’s biggest redcarpet and fashion awarding event, the Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards is well known accross the continent for its role in advancing careers of emerging fashion creatives.

Today, Saturday 12th, emerging fashion lovers were tipped about what it takes to make it in the fashion industry during the panel talks session featuring some of Uganda’s celebrated and experienced fashionistas.



Notable among these is Joram Muzira Job, the owner of Joram Model Management and the stylish Anita Beryl, a renowned fashion designer and creative director of Beryl Couture. She highlited the role of exiqusite designs and originality in fashion design, while Douglas Lwanga emphasized the need of continual up skilling in all fashion related businesses. Other panelists included Shiela Gashumba, a digital marketing expert and influencer, Alex Kibandama of Ortus Africa who elaborated on the best ways to protect, preserve and promote fashion brands.

