ROKE GOES CULTURAL! Internet Giant Roke Telkom Keeps Thousands Connected at Bakiga Nation Mega Party

The vibrant sounds of cultural music, the aroma of traditional Kigezi cuisine, and the unmistakable warmth of community filled Millennium Grounds, Lugogo, on Sunday as thousands gathered for the 10th anniversary edition of Bakiga Nation – Rukundo Egumeho, one of Uganda’s festivals, strengthening its commitment to connecting Ugandans through technology and the cultures and traditions that unite them.

As one of the festival’s key partners, Roke Telkom joined revelers from across Uganda and the diaspora in celebrating the rich heritage of the Bakiga people through music, dance, storytelling, food and shared experiences. The event transformed Lugogo into a colourful cultural village, bringing generations together in a celebration of identity, belonging and pride.

From captivating performances by renowned artistes and the energetic Bakiga Nation Cultural Troupe to authentic cultural exhibitions and networking spaces, the festival offered a unique blend of tradition and modern entertainment. Families, young professionals, and cultural enthusiasts immersed themselves in a day celebrating Uganda’s diversity while creating new memories rooted in heritage. The 2026 edition also marked a decade of the Rukundo Egumeho movement, showcasing the growing importance of cultural festivals in strengthening community bonds.

Roke Telkom created an interactive experience for attendees by showcasing two of its flagship connectivity solutions. Revelers enjoyed seamless internet access through RokeSpot, the company’s portable Wi-Fi device designed to keep users connected on the go, while travelers and digital enthusiasts had the opportunity to explore the Roke Travel eSIM, an innovative solution that enables customers to stay connected in multiple destinations without the hassle of swapping physical SIM cards. The showcase gave attendees a firsthand experience of how Roke Telkom is making reliable, flexible, and convenient connectivity accessible, whether at cultural festivals, while travelling, or in everyday life.

The partnership reflects a broader purpose of enabling meaningful connections beyond internet services.

“At Roke Telkom, we believe that true connectivity goes beyond broadband. It is about bringing people together, preserving the stories that define us and creating experiences that enrich people’s lives. Through innovations like RokeSpot and the Roke Travel eSIM, we are making it easier for Ugandans to stay connected wherever life takes them, while partnerships such as Bakiga Nation allow us to connect with communities in meaningful ways and celebrate the cultures that make our country unique,” said David Kashumbusha, RokeSpot Manager at Roke Telkom.

The partnership also highlighted the growing role technology companies play in supporting Uganda’s creative and cultural economy. As digital platforms increasingly become spaces where traditions are documented, shared and celebrated, investments in cultural festivals continue to create opportunities for tourism, local businesses, creatives and community development.

Over the years, Bakiga Nation has evolved from a community gathering into one of Uganda’s most anticipated cultural lifestyle experiences, attracting thousands of attendees while showcasing the richness of Kigezi’s traditions through fashion, cuisine, music and storytelling. This year’s milestone celebration reinforced the power of culture to unite people across generations and backgrounds.

As Uganda continues to embrace cultural tourism and home-grown experiences, Roke Telkom says it will continue investing in platforms that celebrate communities, strengthen social connections and create lasting impact across the country.

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