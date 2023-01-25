Asiimire ventures into corporate events management

January 25, 2023 Editor

This new year 2023 keeps bringing up new things! The latest is that another top city corporate events planner Becky Asiimire has started up an events management firm named lit Ushers. According to Becky, she has realized a very big gap between our usual and the corporates. She has since decided to ease the work of corporates.

Lit Ushers CEO Becky Asiimire standing far right putting on a White Tshirt

Lit Ushers is the first of its kind in Kampala. It will be here to handle all the corporate events ranging from Breakfast meetings, evening meetings, seminars, and workshops.

Away from that, Lit Ushers will also be targeting some business opportunities for corporate companies, business relationships, raising the brand business profile, and creating new customers and suppliers for any brand.


More so, Lit Ushers will look forward to providing experienced and well-trained Ushers for conferences, exhibitions, Company parties, Christmas parties, Product launches, hybrid events, and corporate dinners.

For corporate parties, weddings and cultural functions that need proper management don’t look any further than Lit Ushers company. For more, you can get in touch with the Chief Executive Officer on 0707487548

About Post Author

Editor

author

Gumizamu has a high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively involved in. ANY HOT STORY (CHEATERS, DIVORCE, VIDEOS, CORRUPTION, LAND WRANGLES, EXPOSES …ETAL) YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0755973676 OR EMAIL; dailypepperon@gmail.com

See author's posts

Post Views: 2

More Stories

PANIC; Butabika hospital calls for help as mental health illness cases skyrocket

January 24, 2023 Editor

BREAKTHROUGH; Fresh details emerge on couple burnt in Kawempe house fire

January 24, 2023 Editor

Rwandan national herdsman arrested in Uganda over Murder

January 24, 2023 Editor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *