Asiimire ventures into corporate events management

This new year 2023 keeps bringing up new things! The latest is that another top city corporate events planner Becky Asiimire has started up an events management firm named lit Ushers. According to Becky, she has realized a very big gap between our usual and the corporates. She has since decided to ease the work of corporates.

Lit Ushers CEO Becky Asiimire standing far right putting on a White Tshirt

Lit Ushers is the first of its kind in Kampala. It will be here to handle all the corporate events ranging from Breakfast meetings, evening meetings, seminars, and workshops.

Away from that, Lit Ushers will also be targeting some business opportunities for corporate companies, business relationships, raising the brand business profile, and creating new customers and suppliers for any brand.



More so, Lit Ushers will look forward to providing experienced and well-trained Ushers for conferences, exhibitions, Company parties, Christmas parties, Product launches, hybrid events, and corporate dinners.

For corporate parties, weddings and cultural functions that need proper management don’t look any further than Lit Ushers company. For more, you can get in touch with the Chief Executive Officer on 0707487548

About Post Author

Editor author Gumizamu has a high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively involved in. ANY HOT STORY (CHEATERS, DIVORCE, VIDEOS, CORRUPTION, LAND WRANGLES, EXPOSES …ETAL) YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0755973676 OR EMAIL; dailypepperon@gmail.com See author's posts