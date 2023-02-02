Brazil’s Adu Rando takes over as NBL CEO

By Our Reporter

Adu Rando has been appointed as the new Country Director for Nile Breweries Limited (NBL) in Uganda. Rando, who hails from Brazil, replaced David Valencia from Columbia, who has been the company’s Managing Director for the last two’s overseeing operations in Uganda and South Sudan.

The new country director has been part of the ABI-InBev of which Nile Breweries is a subsidiary for the last twenty years, having served in Brazil, China and most recently, Tanzania where he served as the Commercial Strategy Director, Africa Zone. “This is an enormous responsibility that I am honoured and privileged to hold. Working in Uganda with the leading brewer and the support of a competent team is a great opportunity for me personally and professionally,” said Rando at a press briefing at Nile Breweries offices in Luzira, Kampala where he was unveiled on Thursday.

“I am very happy and excited and I look forward to working with all of you guys for growth for positive experience and impact for the road ahead,” Rando said. He said he would be interacting with lovely people of Uganda, enjoying a beautiful climate, and very diverse and tasty food. “I cannot wait to meet more of the team, partners and stakeholders who are key to the success of this brewery,” he added. Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Onapito Ekomoloit, the Legal and Corporate Affairs Director of Nile Breweries Limited, welcomed Rando and also thanked David Valencia for his input to the brewery’s success over the last two years. “We welcome Rando to the Pearl of Africa. We are certain that he will have a lovely time leading our team towards more growth across our brands and portfolios. We also want to thank David Valencia and wish him the best as he takes on a new role,” he said. As a results-driven international business leader, Rando has extensive experience in sales, operations, digital sales systems platforms, e-commerce, sales structure and process optimization. His long sales and operations experience in different channels on three large and diverse continents and his unique expertise in driving technological change across markets have provided him with a solid base for the present leadership job as Country Director for Uganda. Valencia will be serving as Commercial Strategy Director, Africa Zone for ABInBev, Nile Breweries’ parent company. “Leading Nile Breweries has been fulfilling. Our commercial focus and execution delivered strong results and our resilience is unmatched. Even in the toughest of circumstances we have been a beacon of solidarity because we have a purpose: To create, a future with more cheers,” said Valencia. “My gratitude goes to the very able great team I leave behind, the staff of Nile Breweries, our private sector peers, government stakeholders and various partners who made my journey worthwhile,” he added. Rando, who has been in the country undergoing induction and onboarding in his new role expressed delight at his reception so far: “The warm welcome by the NBL team and the hospitality of the most Ugandans I have interacted with so far humbles me. I look forward to having a good working relationship with my colleagues here at NBL, authorities and other stakeholders in the beer sector in Uganda. I feel energized, inspired and empowered to achieve our shared ambitions as a team,” Rando said.

About Post Author

Editor author Gumizamu has a high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively involved in. ANY HOT STORY (CHEATERS, DIVORCE, VIDEOS, CORRUPTION, LAND WRANGLES, EXPOSES …ETAL) YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0755973676 OR EMAIL; dailypepperon@gmail.com See author's posts