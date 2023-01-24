BREAKTHROUGH; Fresh details emerge on couple burnt in Kawempe house fire

New and fresh information has emerged indicating suspect, Suzan Kaitesi, 24 over the alleged murder of a couple that she had invited at her place for a birthday party. The incident happened on January 12 at Jinja Karoli Kawempe Zone ‘A’ Ward in Nabweru Kawempe Division Kampala District.

Two people including one Patricia Arinda and another unidentified male victim were burnt to ashes during a suspicious fire that gutted Kaitesi’s apartment bedroom.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson revealed on Monday that investigations have indicated that the male victim is identified as Ivan Lulonge also known as Jjaja Bin, a famous comedian on Tiktok and Yotube.

The Kampala deputy police spokesperson said the male victim’s identity was further confirmed by a boda boda rider whom he said had ridden him to the house on the fateful day.

Owoyesigyire said whereas the suspect, Kaitesi had informed detectives that the deceased had on the fateful day arrived at her house at the same time but investigations indicate they came at different times.

Police say detectives have been able to speak to boda boda riders who chauffeured the deceased persons from Najjeera and Bweyogerere where they resided respectively and it has been indicated that each travelled at different times.

