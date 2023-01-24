Rwandan national herdsman arrested in Uganda over Murder

By Moses Agaba

Rukungiri

A 19 years old Rwandan National herdsman has been arrested in Rukungiri District over the death of a 40 years old woman.

ASP Elly Maate, the Kigezi region Police Spokesperson identified the Rwandese national as Emmanuel Miyonsenga, who is being held at Kisiizi police post.

Maate says the suspect has been arrested for allegedly murdering Maria Kabondo, a resident of Kasiikizi cell, Kisiizi parish Nyarushanje sub county in Rukungiri district.

Maate, revealed that Ndazorobera Apurinari with two others were on their way from Kisiizi police post where they had taken a suspect of stealing matooke, they came across the body of a naked woman near the gate of Makutano hotel they stopped to see whether they could identify the body and in doing do, one Nyabweza Irene managed to identify the deceased as Miria Kabondo.

Maate added that Nyabweza went ahead and identified the cap that was next to the body as that of the Emmanuel Niyonsenga now the suspect.

“After identification of the cape, they moved to Nyabweza’s residence where they expected the suspect to be, and they found him hiding in the kitchen without the cape and with some blood stains on his hands and head”Maate adds.

Maate says that scene was visited by a team from Rukungiri Cps, documented and body was conveyed to Kisiizi hospital mortuary for postmortem as investigation have commence to ascertain the likely cause of the murder as the case was registered at Rukungiri Central Police Station under reference number CRB 119/2023.

About Post Author

Editor author Gumizamu has a high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively involved in. ANY HOT STORY (CHEATERS, DIVORCE, VIDEOS, CORRUPTION, LAND WRANGLES, EXPOSES …ETAL) YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH? CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0755973676 OR EMAIL; dailypepperon@gmail.com See author's posts