CALLOUS! Woman bonked, killed & burned at Gen.Kaitirima’s farm

A woman has been bonked, killed and burnt at former bush war hero, Gen. Phinehas Katirima’s village farm in Ssembabule district.

According to preliminary police findings, on 7th October, at around 4pm, one L/CPL Emmanuel Magala, while taking chicken to Nabitanga trading centre, found fire burning near the main road in the farm of Gen. Kaitirima but never bothered to find out what was happening.

On coming back at around 6pm, he found the same still burning. Curiosity prompted him to check what was happening in that farm. When he moved closer he realized that it was human body burning. He reportedly alerted Ntusi police station who responded to the scene and also informed CPS Sembabule.

At the scene, the body was found burnt with only the head and both legs visible. A mobile phone was recovered beside the body. Using the same mobile phone recovered, the body was identified as that of Maroon Tukamuhebwa, a teacher from Mitooma district and in her early 30s. The body was recovered and is pending postmortem. Sources say, the woman was married to a senior UPDF officer. It is not clear if he is a person of interest.

