Joy as Arua’s top fashion-star Papa Wemba endorses MK

October 11, 2022

ARUA. The growing support for General Muhoozi Kaineruga in the West Nile region has been boosted by the coming onboard of a top fashion-star in the region.

Godfrey Atiku, a top socialite commonly known by his moniker – Papa Wemba officially endorsed Gen. Muhoozi at Desert Breeze hotel in Arua town early this week. His decision will eventually see thousands of his supporters follow-suit.

Papa Wemba, named after the stage name of Congolese rumba maestro Jules Shungu Wembadio decided to join team chairman MK project with the aim of drumming support for the four-star general.

With majestic steps and comical poses, wearing vila vis double belted trouser, lavender shirt and a brimmed hat, the stylish Papa Wemba showed up and declared his support for Gen. Muhoozi to the excitement of all team chairman MK project members.

“I’m a socialite in the whole region of West Nile and I’m here to announce that I have officially joined team chairman MK project. Coming to the reason as to why I have supported MK project, simply, I need to say that I have seen a bright future in this project,” Papa Wemba said shortly after taking the MK project team members through his favorite Lingala dance strokes.

“Mostly we businessmen, we are safe in our businesses because of the prevailing peace brought by President Museveni, who happens to be Gen. Muhoozi’s father. I have seen that in this project, the young boys and girls are going to benefit a lot. This is a project which will be very stable in future given the experience MK has got from our lovely President Museveni. I therefore endorse MK as my next President of the Republic of Uganda,” Papa Wemba added.

He called upon the youth in the West Nile region to embrace the MK project and support it wholeheartedly.

Papa Wemba promised to convene a meeting with over 1000 youths across the region ahead of Gen. Muhoozi’s visit to Arua on October 22, 2022. He said the meeting is aimed at organizing the youths to welcome the General to the West Nile region and also declare their support for him.

Much as formal education may have eluded him before Senior Four, today, Papa Wemba is a man of many talents rolled into businessman, entertainer, chairman of Arsenal Football Club fans in West Nile and an ardent Onduparaka FC fan.

Papa Wemba runs a cosmetics shop in Arua City, next to Hass fuel station on Rhino-camp Road, but he is more known for comedy skits and dance performances – talents he uses to lead fundraisings mainly for churches among other public functions.

Video clips of his Congolese music dance strokes are a sensation and Papa Wemba perfected his dance-floor exploits in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Papa Wemba said he is doing everything possible in life including investing his business returns and earnings from performances to educate his five children up to the University level so that when he dies, people will say he was the father of graduates.

