Chinhoi maintains lead ahead of Uganda Professional Golf Open final round

Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi is in pole position to win the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Professional Golf Open as the event heads into its final round on Saturday at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa’s par-72 course in Kigo.

The Royal Harare Golf Club star almost shot a bogey-free round in the third day of the competition had he not messed up in the par-3 hole 15 where he got one stroke over par.

He shot 6 under par 66 on Friday to post an overall 11 under par 205 after three rounds. He has been leading since day one.

On Friday, Chinhoi who won the 2020 edition birdied in the holes par-4 hole 1, par-5 hole 2, par-5 hole 8, par-5 hole 13, par-4 hole 14. He had an eagle in the par-5 hole 17. Overall, he had one eagle, five birdies, 11 pars and one bogey.

Uganda’s Ronald Rugumayo is second with an overall 6 under par 210 and surely when the pressure group tees off at 12: 00 PM, all the gallery will be backing him to pocket the biggest chunk of the pro kitty.

Kenya’s Greg Snow caps the podium heading into the third round with 2 under par 214.

Rwanda’s Celestine Nsanzuwera will be in the final round pressure group as he is fourth with level par 216.

Meanwhile, local lady professional golfer Irene Nakalembe who’s the only female to make the day two cut heads into the final round in 29th position with 10 over par 226 and will hope to return better scores in order to land on a good share of the pro kitty.

The 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Professional Golf Open doubles as the opening leg of the 2022/23 Safari Tour, a qualifier for the 2023 Magical Kenya Open, a European Tour event.

The professional open is the fifth and final event of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open. The events already played are; Ladies Open, Seniors Open, Amateurs Open and the Pro-Am.

The lead sponsor of the tournament is Uganda Breweries Limited through the Tusker Malt Lager beer brand. Co-sponsors/partners are; Pepsi, Case Medical Care, Absa Bank, HK Properties including NBS Sport.

Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open Day Three Leaderboard

1. Robson Chinhoi (ZIM) – 205

2. Ronald Rugumayo (UGA) – 210

3. Greg Snow (KEN) – 214

T4. Celestine Nsanzuwera (RWA) – 216

T4. Simon Ngige (KEN) – 216

T4. Nyasha Muyambo (ZIM) – 216

7. Kamalu Bako (NIG) – 217

T8. Simon Njoroge Chege (KEN) – 218

T8. Dismas Indiza (KEN) – 218

10. Mathew Wahome (KEN) – 220.

By Thomas Odongo