Singer,songwriter Keem Fame Rich drops ‘Fire ‘ Music Video’

Musician Keem Fame Rich alias Kajoba Hakim is topping the charts again with a new song ‘Fire’ and we have it here for you to experience his talent.

‘Fire’ is one of the maiden collaborations he has performed with Don Bwambale

It’s a love song where Keem Fame Rich can’t hold his obsession as he cries-out to his wonder woman to say love to him. The song doubles with an Afro-beat production from Balackizo produced by Dmario and written by Don bwambale .

He has delivered the best package of his music when it comes to visuals Keem Fame Rich appears this time round in stunning shots by videographer, Jahlive’s Frank jah at Kazi Scouts.

Fire marks the First project that he has solely handled under his new management.