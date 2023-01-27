CONFIRMED; 97,109 students fail PLE

While releasing the results of 2022 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) today 27th January 2023 at the State Lodge in Nakasero, Kampala, the executive director of Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) Daniel Odong said that a total of 97,109 were not graded. This simply means they failed to score any aggregate which amounts to total failure.

However, Odoongo revealed that the general performance was better as compared to candidates who sat for the 2020 examinations.

A total of 811,810 sat for the examinations. Out of those who sat 114,617 passed in first grade, 357,799 passed in grade two, 146,583 in third grade, and 95,702 passed in fourth grade.

