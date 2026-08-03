COUNTRY FIRST! Speaker Oboth Urges Ugandans to Ditch Politics, Religious Divisions and Build Uganda

Speaker raising his hands during Prayer and Thanksgiving organized by Mukono Inter Faith Forum held at Mt.Lebanon Christian Centre

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Markson Oboth has urged Ugandans to reject divisions based on politics, religion and ethnicity, saying national unity is indispensable if the country is to achieve meaningful social and economic development.

Oboth made the call on Friday during a prayer and thanksgiving ceremony organised in his honour by the Greater Mukono Interfaith Forum at Mt. Lebanon Christian Church in Mukono Municipality.

The event, the first held for him since assuming the Speakership, brought together religious leaders, Members of Parliament, government officials and local leaders.

“If there is unity without discrimination based on different political beliefs, religions and other such differences, this will help this country to progress and achieve meaningful development,” Oboth said.

The Speaker pledged to work with leaders across the political divide to address Mukono’s development challenges while safeguarding the dignity of Parliament. He said Mukono’s concerns were also his own and appealed to district leaders to secure land for the construction of a modern regional hospital to ease pressure on Mukono General Hospital, where he recalled receiving treatment during a previous illness.

Oboth also committed to advocating for improvements to the district’s road network and other essential public services. The thanksgiving ceremony was organised by the Greater Mukono Interfaith Forum, bringing together leaders from Catholic, Anglican, Pentecostal, Seventh-day Adventist and Muslim communities in a rare display of interfaith cooperation.

Forum chairman Bishop Dr. Samuel Lwandasa described Oboth’s elevation to the country’s third-highest office as a blessing for Mukono and pledged continued prayers for his leadership.

“No challenge under heaven will overcome you. God chose you from childhood, and He will continue to protect and guide you,” Lwandasa said as he presented the Speaker with a Bible, describing it as a spiritual guide for the responsibilities ahead.

Religious leaders from different faiths praised the Speaker’s appointment and urged him to remain steadfast in the face of the pressures associated with the office.

Mukono District Chairperson Francis Lukooya Mukoome used the occasion to appeal for increased central government funding for road infrastructure, saying many roads in the district remain in poor condition despite growing demand for better transport services.

Mukono Municipality Mayor Robert Peter Kabanda backed the appeal. Deputy Resident District Commissioner Moses Muyambi, representing Resident District Commissioner Hajjat Fatuma Ndisaba Nabittaka, commended the Interfaith Forum for providing a non-partisan platform that brings together leaders from different political and religious backgrounds to promote development.



Members of Parliament attending the ceremony, including Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze Bakireeke and Mukono District Woman MP Sheila Amanio Dravile, welcomed the Speaker’s commitment to inclusive leadership.

Nambooze said Uganda’s development would benefit from leadership that transcends political and ethnic differences, adding that Parliament should remain accessible to legislators regardless of party affiliation.

Earlier, Bishop Lwandasa thanked the NRM government for infrastructure improvements in Mukono, including paved roads, street lighting and expanded access to clean water, while requesting a meeting with the Speaker at Parliament to discuss broader issues affecting residents.

Oboth launched the Greater Mukono Interfaith Forum and donated ten million shillings towards its activities, reaffirming his commitment to promoting dialogue and cooperation among religious and political leaders.

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