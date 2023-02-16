Curvaceous Top‘MK Gal’, Momo Events Decor CEO Throws Iconic Party after MUK Graduation

Advertisements

A proverb by the Nigerian entrepreneur, event planner and investor, Utibe Samuel Mbom that; “When your beauty blends with intelligence, you become invincible’’, is a true definition of Ashabahebwa Moreen, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO)of Momo Events, Uganda’ leading Event Management and Decoration company.

As you read this, Ahabahebwa alias Momo, an ardent supporter and mobilier of Gen.Muhoozi Kainerugaba under Team Chairman MK Project, is in cloud nine following her graduation from Makerere University, Uganda’s largest and oldest institution of higher learning.

We have been told that the curvaceous City Decorator on Thursday held an iconic triumphant graduation party at St.Andrews Bukotto Gardens where key dignitaries from Team Chairman, a famous Muhoozi mobilisazation outfit graced. Also in attendance were high profile Politicians, civil servants and the Business community.

‘’ Momo has clever solutions to problems based on her sharp perception. Clear-sighted, she is perceptive and able to see decisions clearly. She comes up with ideas that others have not considered before. She commits to a decision after properly weighing the consequences and we believe her academic achievement from Makerere is an added blessing to her talent’’, said one of Momo’s friends as she enlightened that her beauty ,experience and skills makes her one of Uganda’s most intelligent Muhoozi female supporters.

It should be remembered that Makerere University week-long ceremonies to graduate students in the 73rd Congregation of the over 100-year old institution was presided over by the Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataaha Museveni, who is also the First Lady, alongside the University Chancellor, Prof. Ezra Suruma.

About Momo Events Décor

From those who attend Gen.Muhoozi Kainerugaba events including the inception one held last year at Cricket Oval Lugogo ,to those who keep their eyes on social media and mainstream media houses, the Momo Events Décor designers and artisans work cohesively within the company’s expansive bowl, which boasts best floral design, fabric, woodworking and art production as well as an ever-expanding collection of unique furniture, lighting, and decor elements, the fusion of these capabilities resulted into truly unforgettable event.

Following the General’s birthday parties that saw thousands of Ugandans enjoy the vibe last year, clients are admiring a continuous commitment to the very best in design, quality and service, Momo Events Decor has upheld placing them in a prominent place in the Kampala event design industry.

Headquartered at Grate Magil Shopping Center , Bukoto, in Uganda’s Capital Kampala , Momo team is highly regarded as one of the top tastemakers on the list of events decorators as they’ve set the standard for particularly event production and design, planning Weddings, galas, corporate events, birthday parties and more offering Event management, florals, stationery, styling and favor.

With an extensive career in events, Momo Events Décor has helped clients dive into reality with masterful event design.

Momo Events Décor is famous for Wedding Planning Service, Styling for luxury & destination weddings, Candy buffets and kids parties. Momo, an east African-renowned events organizer has set the bar high year after year and their thoughtful, stage-styling events leave guests lasting impressions.

Momo events portfolio is abundant with weddings, galas, corporate functions, fundraisers, birthday parties, reunions, red-carpet affairs, grand openings and company picnics.

Momo Events Décor offers floral design, courtesy of their event planners and they go an extra mile to offering amazing services ranging from taking care of your timeline, seating, welcome bag delivery, transportation, bridal styling coordination, and tastings.

Their Team has extensive experience in creating unforgettable events for each one of their clients, they all love what they do and it shows, even in the most subtle details.

Momo team creates exceptional full-service event design for weddings, social and corporate occasions, offering a wide range of services, including floral design, lighting and fabric, furnishings and graphic design features.

By combining their expert skills in designing breathtaking florals, stunning lighting, perfect linens and more, the team strives hard to find those emotional and personal references that can make each event unique.

About Post Author