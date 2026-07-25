DEBT SHAME! Bank Moves to Sale UIRI Boss Kwesiga’s Multibilion Building

The troubles surrounding Uganda Industrial Research Institute (UIRI) Executive Director Prof. Charles Kwesiga appear to be deepening, with a financial institution (names withheld for now) moving to take over his property over unpaid debts.

A public auction notice published on July 24, 2026, indicates that Kwesiga’s Kabale building could be up for grabs unless he clears the outstanding loan balances within 14 days.

The notice issued by Cranimer Associates, a government and bank auctioneer, states that the property — registered under Kwesiga Charles Guy — will be sold by public auction or private treaty if the outstanding principal, interest, auctioneer fees and related costs are not settled.

“Upon instructions from our client, a financial institution, we shall proceed to sell this property together with developments thereon unless the defaulter/mortgagor pays the outstanding loan balances, our fees and costs before the expiry of fourteen (14) days from the date of this publication,” the notice reads.

The property under threat is located in Kabale District, comprised in Block 3 Plot 230, Ndorwa, measuring approximately 0.2380 hectares.

The auction notice lists Kwesiga as the debtor and registered proprietor of the property, with the sale scheduled after the expiry of the 14-day grace period.

The building currently houses several businesses and industrial projects, including a bakery, crisps production, toothpick manufacturing, bamboo mats and other enterprises.

However, some of the activities linked to the facility have previously attracted government scrutiny, with various investigations reportedly looking into some of the projects — a matter expected to generate further debate. This is a story for another day.

The notice states that interested buyers will be allowed to view the property upon arrangement with Cranimer Associates, whose offices are located at Greenland Tower along Kampala Road.

The auctioneer said the sale will be conducted at its offices, with payment terms requiring cash or bank draft subject to the reserve price.

The latest development adds to growing pressure surrounding Prof. Kwesiga, whose tenure at UIRI has faced increased attention amid ongoing government reviews and investigations into activities connected to the institute and its associated projects. He is expected to retire next year.

For now, the clock is ticking as the 14-day window begins for the UIRI boss to save his Kabale property from the auction hammer.

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