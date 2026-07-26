WHOPPER TERRORIST!  Cop On The Run After Bombarding 12-Year-Old Girl With Weapon Of Mass Destruction In Police Barracks

Police in Elgon region are looking for one of their own on allegations of defiling a 12-year-old Primary three girl.

The suspect has been identified as Sargent Imoti Julius.

Rogers Taitika, the Elgon Region Police spokesman, says the suspect is attached to the Elgon Region Police Fire Department. According to Taitika, the victim reported the matter to her parents who are also police officers after the suspect had lured her into his house and defiled her.

He says the victims’ parents reported the matter to Central Police Station in Mbale City. Taitika says the victim and the suspect were all staying in Mbale Police Barracks. He says that Imoti has since gone into hiding but efforts are underway to locate and arrest him.

Taitika says that the suspect faces charges of aggravated defilement. He adds that investigations into the matter are ongoing.

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