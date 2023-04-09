EASTER MESSAGE! Rushenyi county MP Kabasharira assures voters on  service delivery

Advertisements

By Amos Tayebwa

It is true the GoU could be broke. And it is true, this has affected service delivery in the local governments and the public. However, the current developments will not stop Naome Kabasharira, the Rushenyi County, Ntungamo district from serving her people.

She made the vow in her Easter message to the people of Rushenyi.

Some of the immediate issues is poor road network due to heavy rains. She said that this issue of bad roads is one of her priorities in this financial year and next financial year.

According to Kabasharira, apparently a number of roads are already in the work plan, therefore there is no more worries about Rubare, Kyempene to Kisizi main road,l.

She says the process of working on that road has already commenced. Other Roads include Rwahi, through Lake kanyehunda up to Rwashamaire which will also soon be worked on by UNRA.

According to the MP, Rubare to Kisizi has over the time been in the Government program but it was lacking followup by some leaders.

But this is now in the past.

Kabasharira has also revealed that about 400million has been granted from the ministry of Finance meant to work on roads through Rwamanyonyi, Kijubwe to Kabasheshe.

Then it will also work on Kyabirara, Katungamo to Ngomba. This was after intense lobbying to the Finance Ministry.

She added that challenges in the education sector are also being sorted.

That, apparently about shs300m has been allocated to support Rwamakukuru school. That shs 200m will be given to Rwentobo Rwahi Town Council for construction because the town council is new and it has been lacking structures.

Through lobbying by MP Kabasharira, under rural electrification program, in July this year there will be transmission of electricity in the areas of Murambi, Eibare, Ngomba up to omukasha. She pledged that one of her priorities before her term ends is to have electricity transmission in many parts of Rushenyi that are still in darkness.

“I want to say that Jesus has resurrected in the people of Rushenyi, and I want to plead with you that let’s have hope of service delivery.

“Let us have hope through Jesus Christ in the next Financial year that a number of challenges that we are facing now as far as service delivery is concerned will be sorted.

“We have got a list of programs and projects that are coming to Rushenyi through my lobby skills, among those include Roads that are going to be taken up by UNRA and some money that are being allocated to our local roads like the 400m from Finance office that is going to work on some roads like the one from Rwamanyonyi to Kijubwe then to Kabasheshe.

“And other roads that are within this same program. We have a very wide program on sorting the challenge of electricity in some areas of Rushenyi County especially in areas of Murambi, Eibare, Ngomba and Omukasha,” said MP Kabasharira.

Kabasharira has also urged the public and the Government of Uganda to add their efforts and voice in fighting corruption which has affected service delivery in this country.

“I must tell you President Museveni has played his biggest part in serving Ugandans but the people surrounding him are the major problem, they are the ones agitating corruption. Let our Jesus Christ resurrect in us and pray hard to end corruption from our Country,” she added.

