ENGOLA SUCCESSOR! Amolo continues to wow voters in Oyam north by-election 

The current consultation by about seven people who have expressed interest in vying for the NRM party flag during the forthcoming Oyam North County by-election has continued to take a new direction.

Queen Dorothy Amolo, a renown international investor and entrepreneur based in the United States has continued to dominate the ongoing consultations with various party delegates and residents ahead of the party primaries and by-elections.

On Monday, June 5, 2023, Amolo and her campaign team traversed villages in Achaba Sub County before holding a rally that attracted a large crowd.

In addition to holding a rally that attracted hundreds of local people, Amolo held a special meeting with NRM delegates from Achaba Sub County where she briefed them about her manifestoes and they pledged to vote for her.

During the rally, which gathered local residents drawn from various political parties, Amolo revealed that she has prioritized wealth creation through effective lobbying from the government with large support from her trail of investors and developers.

In the education sector, Amolo, a teacher by training, said it is possible to establish an innovation-based institution of higher learning to train youths in various fields of technology and science-tailored skills, among others.

She expressed commitment to empowering youths by extending to them relevant projects that can elevate their lives, adding that they should engage in commercial farming being promoted by the government.

According to Amolo, health, education, wealth creation, and infrastructure expansion remain critical in her manifesto for the people of Oyam, saying all these can be excellently achieved through her networks of development partners and the government.

She further assured residents of her commitment to escalate local economic empowerment by ensuring community groups for women and youth are equipped with skills in making essential commodities like soap, match boxes, shoes, and smearing oil, among other items.

Charles OwotAmuge, the LCIII Chairperson of Achaba Sub County Charles, described Queen Amolo as a visionary leader whose exposure and capabilities are most required in Oyam North.

“This time we must elect someone who is ready to sacrifice for the people, not the one whose interest aims at enriching himself at the expense of the local people. We know Amolo as a very industrious leader equipped with international entrepreneurial connections, and she is willing to serve our people,” Owot said while urging other NRM delegates to vote for her in the coming NRM primaries.

A few days ago, Amolo held similar consultative rallies that attracted a large crowd in Iceme, Aleka, and Abok Sub Counties.

For about two weeks now, contenders, including former Envoy Amb. Julius Peter Moto, Junior Okello Engola, Willy Omodo Omodo, Billie Otto, and the US-based Ugandan investor Queen Amolo, have been conducting grassroots consultations with both NRM party delegates from village, parish, sub-county, and constituency, together with the general public.

